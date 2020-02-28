TwitterFacebook

Anticipation Builds as the American Debut of Rashid Kodzoev Approaches

28 February 2020
Rashid Kodzoev
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

High levels of anticipation continue to grow amongst the boxing community as the American debut of Rashid Kodzoev (7-0, 4 KOs) quickly approaches. After recently signing with Uprising Promotions, the undefeated Russian cruiserweight expects to have his next bout announced in the coming weeks.

“We truly feel that Rashid Kodzoev is championship material,” said Ronson Frank, President of Uprising Promotions. “He has exactly the type of mindset that we want in our fighters, and we expect him to have some kind of hardware by the end of the year. Rashid let us know from the beginning that he is ready to move as quickly as possible, and we are excited to showcase him as a lead to our promotion.”

Over the course of his professional career, Kodzoev has fought just one opponent who did not have a winning record. He has victories over the likes of 21-bout winner Tamas Polster, then-unbeaten Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko and 16-fight victor Andrei Kniazev. In just his fifth professional contest, he also became the first man to finish Ukrainian Vitaliy Nevesiliy, needing less than two rounds to earn the stoppage. Most recently, he fought 14-bout veteran Juan Ezequiel Basualdo in Estosadok, disposing of the Argentinian in the first frame.

See Also

Known as a boxer-puncher who has power in both hands, Kodzoev had an accomplished amateur campaign in his native Russia before turning to the professional ranks in 2016. Currently, negotiations are underway for Kodzoev to make multiple starts under the Uprising Promotions banner in the coming months.

Keep it locked to UprisingPromotions.com and @UprisingNYC for all of the latest information from Uprising Promotions.

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder "stupid" for considering sacking Mark…

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay…

Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder excuses but says he would still face him without a belt

Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder excuses but says he would…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Jessie Vargas sees Mikey Garcia as stepping stone to third world title

Jessie Vargas sees Mikey Garcia as stepping stone to third…

Dillian Whyte demands Tyson Fury faces him next

Dillian Whyte demands Tyson Fury faces him next

TOP STORIES

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

American heavyweight Shawndell Winters 13-2 (12) is confident he has the measure of former WBO champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) ahead of their clash at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Dallas on Saturday night. "This fight is relative to life for me," said Winters to NewsHub. "I've fought…

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

Former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) says he chose to face Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) to prove he belongs at welterweight. The duo will square off at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on live on DAZN this Saturday night. “We had other options, could have picked other…

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder "stupid" for considering sacking Mark…

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte thinks it would be “stupid” for former Deontay Wilder to get rid of co-trainer Mark Breland following the loss of his WBC heavyweight title to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Wilder, 34, was comprehensively outclassed by Fury, going down in the third and fifth…

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he will channel the spirit of the late, great Kobe Bryant when he faces Colombian veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, March 28. NBA superstar Bryant passed away last month when the Sikorsky S-76…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US