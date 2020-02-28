Dennis Hobson believes Sheffield will be served up a very ‘special night’ of boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Promoter Dennis Hobson believes Sheffield will be served up a very ‘special night’ of fight action on March 27th, when local favourite Tommy Frank headlines at the Ponds Forge Arena against International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight Champion, Maximino Flores.

Mexico’s Flores will make the first defence of his ‘world’ crown against Frank, and Hobson says this is the perfect opportunity for his fighter to announce himself on the world stage.

Unbeaten Tommy, 13-0 (3), hasn’t put a foot wrong since turning pro. The 26-year-old already holds the Commonwealth and World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver straps at super flyweight, along with the IBO Inter-Continental crown at the weight below. If he can wrench away Flores’ ‘world’ belt then he puts himself in contention for more major fights at world level and maybe moves a step closer to his dream of fighting in Las Vegas, one day.

If he is to remain unbeaten, the huge Sheffield United fan is going to have to put in a career best performance against Flores. The South American, 28, is vastly more experienced, with just four defeats from 33 bouts and, having just won the belt in August last year with an ‘away’ win in the Philippines, will be determined not to return home without his title.

“Me and Steve [Crump] are determined to get our fighters onto the world stage, and obviously Tommy is the one that’s developed the quickest,” explained Hobson, who has previously guided a number of fighters to boxing’s highest honours. “He’s a great kid to work with and this is a platform for him to win a version of the world title. He’s going to be in with a tough Mexican though, because there aren’t too many soft ones!

“We’ve done everything we can do, we’ve secured the fight, he’ll be in his home town and hopefully he can get hold of this title. He’ll then be another world champion to come out of Sheffield and it’ll push him on, and boost everyone else in our stable. It’s in Tommy’s make up to leave nothing to chance in his preparation and hopefully he can put on a big performance on what will be a special night for the city.”

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali and Nav Mansouri; Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, Perry Howe, Kane Salvin, Shakiel Thomson and Levi Smith; Castleford’s Nathan Owen; Manchester’s Adam Sircar, and Buxton’s Irvin Magno.

