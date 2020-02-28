John Fury: “If Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury, I would fear for his life”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury’s father John says he would fear for Anthony Joshua’s life if he fought his son.

Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a comprehensive seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last weekend.

Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December.

John Fury delivered a message to Joshua this week, warning him that a fight with Fury would all but end his career.

“You’re a lovely young man. You’ve got the belts. But I don’t think you’re a true fighting man,” Fury told iFL TV.

“You’re a nice guy, you look well, you’ve got a big future. But when it comes down to the beating, fighting lion heart I don’t think you’ve got it.

“So don’t mess with Tyson Fury.

“Keep your belts, go and fight other people.

“But don’t mess with Tyson because let me tell you it’ll be the last time you ever box if you mess with him. He will wreck you.

“He is a 19 stone, 6ft 9in wrecking machine who will not stop coming forward but he’ll come forward at you educated and he’ll punish you and he’ll school you and he’ll break your heart.

“He’ll make your life a misery and your life will never be the same again.’’

Fury said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn would have to stick his hand deep into his pocket to make the four-belt heavyweight unification bout happen.

“Half-a-billion – that’s what it’s worth,’’ he said. “My son ain’t selling himself short no more.

“If he fights Joshua, which I don’t think he will, I would fear for Joshua’s life.’’

Fury insisted that his son is the greatest ever boxers from the UK.

“He’s the greatest heavyweight from the UK ever,’’ he said. “It will be 1,000 years before another one comes like my son Tyson.

“He has done everything and won everything.

“He is a fighting machine.’’

