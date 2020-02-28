TwitterFacebook

Josh Taylor returns to Glasgow on May 2nd

28 February 2020
Josh Taylor
Photo Credit: SNS
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

UNIFIED WORLD SUPER lightweight champion Josh Taylor will fight in Glasgow again, at the SSE Hydro, for his mandatory defence of his IBF title against the unbeaten Thai Apinun Khongsong on Saturday May 2, live on BT Sport.

The event will be promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with Top Rank, and will see The Tartan Tornado make his first appearance in the ring since his triumph in the World Boxing Super Series in London, where he defeated the previously unbeaten Regis Prograis in the final to add the American’s WBA title to his own IBF version, while also claiming the WBSS trophy and the coveted Ring Magazine belt.
Taylor, now 16-0 (12 KOs), became world champion during the series when he defeated the then unbeaten Ivan Baranchyk via unanimous decision in Glasgow.

“I am super excited to kickstart the new year with a fresh start and with a new team.” Taylor said. “It’s great to have the teams at MTK Global, Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank in my corner and I’m delighted to be fighting on BT Sport and ESPN+ and even more so that this is happening in Scotland in front of a home crowd who have waited so long for this! I can’t wait to get the ball rolling with a great performance.”

See Also

His opponent Khongsong, 16-0 (13 KOs) hails from Bangkok and worked his way into mandatory position through his winning of the IBF Pan Pacific and IBF Asia titles. The Pan Pacific belt he has defended on three occasions.

Promoter Frank Warren said of delivering Taylor’s defence of multiple belts to his home nation: “I am delighted that we are able to be part of bringing Josh Taylor to Glasgow at such an important juncture in his career.

“Josh is destined for many big fights over in the States but he has got business to attend to first on the home front and this presents an opportunity for the Scottish fans to really get behind their man in huge world title action.

“I am also looking forward to returning to Glasgow where we have enjoyed many great nights in the past and I am thrilled we have secured Josh to perform on the BT Sport platform.”

Josh Taylor’s promoter, Top Rank chief Bob Arum, added: ““Josh Taylor is a truly special fighter who is set on becoming the undisputed 140-pound champion in 2020. I have no doubt he will put on a sensational performance for his home fans. I can’t wait for ‘The Tartan Tornado’ to return.”

MTK Global’s CEO Sandra Vaughan said: “We’re delighted to be working with BT Sport and ESPN+ to put on a show of this magnitude in Scotland with an incredible talent, Josh Taylor. Josh is a true ambassador for Scottish boxing and we are thrilled to be working with him, and the teams at Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank to make this happen.”

——————————–

Tickets on sale next week. More details to follow.

Ticket Prices:

£300 – Inner Ring Hospitality
£200 – Floor
£150 – Floor
£100 – Tier
£80 – Tier
£50 – Tier
£40 – Tier

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

TOP STORIES

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

American heavyweight Shawndell Winters 13-2 (12) is confident he has the measure of former WBO champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) ahead of their clash at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Dallas on Saturday night. "This fight is relative to life for me," said Winters to NewsHub. "I've fought…

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

Former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) says he chose to face Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) to prove he belongs at welterweight. The duo will square off at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on live on DAZN this Saturday night. “We had other options, could have picked other…

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder "stupid" for considering sacking Mark…

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte thinks it would be “stupid” for former Deontay Wilder to get rid of co-trainer Mark Breland following the loss of his WBC heavyweight title to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Wilder, 34, was comprehensively outclassed by Fury, going down in the third and fifth…

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he will channel the spirit of the late, great Kobe Bryant when he faces Colombian veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, March 28. NBA superstar Bryant passed away last month when the Sikorsky S-76…

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay…

Frank Warren says he would be "disappointed" if Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) exercised his option for an immediate rematch with newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). Wilder, 34, was dismissed in seven one-sided rounds by the 31-year-old Brit in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but the fight contract…

Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder excuses but says he would still face him without a belt

Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder excuses but says he would…

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has ridiculed Deontay Wilder’s claim that the weight of his extravagant ring walk outfit weakened his legs and led to his loss to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight crown to Fury by seventh-round stoppage after being dropped twice during…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin 20-1 (13) has called on newly minted WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to face him in a rematch. The 29-year-old Swedish southpaw gave Fury one of the toughest fights on his career last September, opening cuts above Fury’s right eye that required 47 stitches. “If anybody…

Jessie Vargas sees Mikey Garcia as stepping stone to third world title

Jessie Vargas sees Mikey Garcia as stepping stone to third…

Former two-division world champion Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) says he is coming into the prime of his career ahead of his welterweight clash with Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas this Saturday night. The 30-year-old from Las Vegas has shared the square circle with…

Dillian Whyte demands Tyson Fury faces him next

Dillian Whyte demands Tyson Fury faces him next

Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) has warned newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) not to avoid his mandatory obligation. Fury wrested the green belt from longtime champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) with a stunning seventh-round knockout in Las Vegas on Saturday night, dominating the fight and sending the American…

Roman Gonzalez ready to be crowned champion once again

Roman Gonzalez ready to be crowned champion once again

Former four-division world champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 48-2 (40) is excited at the prospect of becoming champion against when he takes on WBA 115-pound boss Kal Yafai 26-0 (15) at The Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night as the chief support bout to Mikey Garcia…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US