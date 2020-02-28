TwitterFacebook

Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda In Florida for first time but on important business trip

28 February 2020
roy jones jr boxing promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated super lightweight Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs) flew into Orlando from his native San Antonio this past Tuesday night on his first visit to Florida.

Unlike millions of people who go to Orlando for Disney World, though, Castaneda’s initial look at palm trees is simply part of his business trip. Castaneda challenges North American Boxing Organization (NABO) champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0-1, 12 KOs) in this Friday night’s 10-round main event, airing live on Boxeo Telemundo, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT, from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

Alamo vs. Castaneda is co-promoted by All-Star Boxing, which promotes Alamo and the event, and Castaneda’s promoter, Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions.

See Also

“It’s pretty cool here,” Castaneda shared his first impressions of Florida. “A guy working for the promoter met us at the airport to film my arrival and interview me, so it’s been a welcoming experience, and people in Florida know I’m in the house. I like it here. It’s nice and in a way, I feel like I’m at home. I’m going to put on a show for fans, I’m going to be like their Disneyworld. I’m ready for the big ride and to put on a great show for the people.”

Castaneda captured the vacant North American Boxing Association (NABA) crown a year ago, taking a 10-round decision from previously undefeated Gilbert Venegas, Jr. (10-0), and followed that with an impressive 10-round unanimous decision over Dominican veteran Eudy Berbardo (24-3).

Last October in Reno, Nevada, Castaneda stopped Stan Martyniouk (20-3) in the sixth round, after which he was installed by the World Boxing Organization as its No. 15 rated super lightweight in the world.

WBO No. 8 ranked Alamo, fighting out of Puerto Rico, is coming off the only blemish on either fighter’s pro record, fighting to a draw with Antonio Moran (24-4-1).

Alamo, 24, is the former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World and FECARBOX super lightweight champion, who has made three successful NABO title defenses.

“After this fight,” Castaneda concluded, “people are going to forget this Alamo (not the famous Alamo in Castaneda’s hometown) and remember me, The Tremendous One. I expect the fight t to end in a spectacular knockout in my favor, late in the fight, because I like to punish my opponent.”

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder "stupid" for considering sacking Mark…

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay…

Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder excuses but says he would still face him without a belt

Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder excuses but says he would…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Jessie Vargas sees Mikey Garcia as stepping stone to third world title

Jessie Vargas sees Mikey Garcia as stepping stone to third…

Dillian Whyte demands Tyson Fury faces him next

Dillian Whyte demands Tyson Fury faces him next

TOP STORIES

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

American heavyweight Shawndell Winters 13-2 (12) is confident he has the measure of former WBO champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) ahead of their clash at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Dallas on Saturday night. "This fight is relative to life for me," said Winters to NewsHub. "I've fought…

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

Former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) says he chose to face Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) to prove he belongs at welterweight. The duo will square off at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on live on DAZN this Saturday night. “We had other options, could have picked other…

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder "stupid" for considering sacking Mark…

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte thinks it would be “stupid” for former Deontay Wilder to get rid of co-trainer Mark Breland following the loss of his WBC heavyweight title to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Wilder, 34, was comprehensively outclassed by Fury, going down in the third and fifth…

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he will channel the spirit of the late, great Kobe Bryant when he faces Colombian veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, March 28. NBA superstar Bryant passed away last month when the Sikorsky S-76…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US