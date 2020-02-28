Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda In Florida for first time but on important business trip

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated super lightweight Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda (17-0, 8 KOs) flew into Orlando from his native San Antonio this past Tuesday night on his first visit to Florida.

Unlike millions of people who go to Orlando for Disney World, though, Castaneda’s initial look at palm trees is simply part of his business trip. Castaneda challenges North American Boxing Organization (NABO) champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (17-0-1, 12 KOs) in this Friday night’s 10-round main event, airing live on Boxeo Telemundo, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT, from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

Alamo vs. Castaneda is co-promoted by All-Star Boxing, which promotes Alamo and the event, and Castaneda’s promoter, Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions.

“It’s pretty cool here,” Castaneda shared his first impressions of Florida. “A guy working for the promoter met us at the airport to film my arrival and interview me, so it’s been a welcoming experience, and people in Florida know I’m in the house. I like it here. It’s nice and in a way, I feel like I’m at home. I’m going to put on a show for fans, I’m going to be like their Disneyworld. I’m ready for the big ride and to put on a great show for the people.”

Castaneda captured the vacant North American Boxing Association (NABA) crown a year ago, taking a 10-round decision from previously undefeated Gilbert Venegas, Jr. (10-0), and followed that with an impressive 10-round unanimous decision over Dominican veteran Eudy Berbardo (24-3).

Last October in Reno, Nevada, Castaneda stopped Stan Martyniouk (20-3) in the sixth round, after which he was installed by the World Boxing Organization as its No. 15 rated super lightweight in the world.

WBO No. 8 ranked Alamo, fighting out of Puerto Rico, is coming off the only blemish on either fighter’s pro record, fighting to a draw with Antonio Moran (24-4-1).

Alamo, 24, is the former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World and FECARBOX super lightweight champion, who has made three successful NABO title defenses.

“After this fight,” Castaneda concluded, “people are going to forget this Alamo (not the famous Alamo in Castaneda’s hometown) and remember me, The Tremendous One. I expect the fight t to end in a spectacular knockout in my favor, late in the fight, because I like to punish my opponent.”

