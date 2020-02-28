TwitterFacebook

Lee Reeves makes weight on his birthday; Free Live Stream on Ringnews24

28 February 2020
Lee Reeves
Write For Us
Paul Hampton

KO Boxing Forum

Lee Baxter Promotions’ talented prospect Lee Reeves (5-0) returns to action in Newcastle, England on February 29th at the Eagles Community Arena.

Even though it is Reeves’ birthday today, a professional takes no days off on fight week. Reeves jumped on the scale with an official weight of 142 lbs.

The native of Limerick Ireland is poised to add another spectacular victory against his opponent Artur Davydenko who weighed in at 144.8 lbs. The young Irishman possess all the ingredients to become a serious contender in the super lightweight division. With an undefeated record that includes 4 KOs, he has power, speed and the athleticism to match his Hollywood looks.

See Also

“2020 is gonna be massive for Lee Reeves. My best performance is ahead of me. This 2020 is about staying busy and get my name on the world scene,” said Reeves.

With all the buzz surrounding this kid and superstar endorsements from the likes of; Tyson Fury, Billie Joe Saunders and Kell Brook, Reeves is the real deal.

This show is the first of many to come between Lee Baxter Promotions working with MTK Global and IFL TV. The card can be streamed February 29th on the iFL TV YouTube channel starting 12:00pm EST.

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder "stupid" for considering sacking Mark…

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay…

Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder excuses but says he would still face him without a belt

Dillian Whyte slams Deontay Wilder excuses but says he would…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Jessie Vargas sees Mikey Garcia as stepping stone to third world title

Jessie Vargas sees Mikey Garcia as stepping stone to third…

Dillian Whyte demands Tyson Fury faces him next

Dillian Whyte demands Tyson Fury faces him next

TOP STORIES

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

American heavyweight Shawndell Winters 13-2 (12) is confident he has the measure of former WBO champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) ahead of their clash at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Dallas on Saturday night. "This fight is relative to life for me," said Winters to NewsHub. "I've fought…

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

Former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) says he chose to face Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) to prove he belongs at welterweight. The duo will square off at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on live on DAZN this Saturday night. “We had other options, could have picked other…

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder "stupid" for considering sacking Mark…

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte thinks it would be “stupid” for former Deontay Wilder to get rid of co-trainer Mark Breland following the loss of his WBC heavyweight title to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Wilder, 34, was comprehensively outclassed by Fury, going down in the third and fifth…

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he will channel the spirit of the late, great Kobe Bryant when he faces Colombian veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, March 28. NBA superstar Bryant passed away last month when the Sikorsky S-76…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US