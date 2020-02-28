Lee Reeves makes weight on his birthday; Free Live Stream on Ringnews24

Lee Baxter Promotions’ talented prospect Lee Reeves (5-0) returns to action in Newcastle, England on February 29th at the Eagles Community Arena.

Even though it is Reeves’ birthday today, a professional takes no days off on fight week. Reeves jumped on the scale with an official weight of 142 lbs.

The native of Limerick Ireland is poised to add another spectacular victory against his opponent Artur Davydenko who weighed in at 144.8 lbs. The young Irishman possess all the ingredients to become a serious contender in the super lightweight division. With an undefeated record that includes 4 KOs, he has power, speed and the athleticism to match his Hollywood looks.

“2020 is gonna be massive for Lee Reeves. My best performance is ahead of me. This 2020 is about staying busy and get my name on the world scene,” said Reeves.

With all the buzz surrounding this kid and superstar endorsements from the likes of; Tyson Fury, Billie Joe Saunders and Kell Brook, Reeves is the real deal.

This show is the first of many to come between Lee Baxter Promotions working with MTK Global and IFL TV. The card can be streamed February 29th on the iFL TV YouTube channel starting 12:00pm EST.

