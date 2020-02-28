TwitterFacebook

Mark Breland left in tears after Deontay Wilder loss

28 February 2020
Mark Breland with Deontay Wilder.
Trainer Mark Breland was left in tears and barred from Deontay Wilder’s changeroom following the previously undefeated American’s knockout loss to Tyson Fury last weekend.

Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight championship when Breland threw in the towel in the seventh-round after being dropped in the third and fifth rounds and taking a sustained pummelling.

The decision by Breland, who co-trains Wilder alongside Jay Deas, was criticised by the former world champion who insisted “I want to go out on my shield”.

But promoter Spencer Fearon has backed Breland’s decision and revealed the trainer was left devastated by events after the fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Mark Breland did the right thing, I’m backing Mark Breland, a beautiful human being,” Fearon said to PepTalkUK.

“Mark Breland was outside the changing room crying, did you know that? He was crying because that man said he couldn’t come in the changing room.

“That’s your fighter, you built you own personal relationship, you’ve been with this man from the get-go, and they are saying to you, ‘no, you can’t come in the changing room’.

“You see how deluded and twisted these guys are? And it ain’t gonna get no better.

“If Deontay Wilder doesn’t apologise to Mark Breland the same thing is going to happen again, and it’s going to be worse.”

Wilder has been critical of Breland for throwing in the towel.

“I am upset with Mark for the simple fact that we’ve talked about this many times and it’s not emotional,” Wilder said.

“It is not an emotional thing, it’s a principle thing. We’ve talked about this situation many, many years before this even happened.

“I said as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield.

“If I’m talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same principle of receiving.

“So I told my team to never, ever, no matter what it may look like, to never throw the towel in with me because I’m a special kind.

“I still had five rounds left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight.”

“I understand he was looking out for me and trying to do what he felt was right, but this is my life and my career and he has to accept my wishes.”

