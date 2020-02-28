Oscar Duarte looks to deliver infront of his hometown when he takes on Andres Garcia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (18-1-1, 13 KOs) will look to deliver an exciting hometown performance when he takes on Andres Garcia (13-2-1, 8 KOs) for the vacant NABF Lightweight Title in a 10-round main event. The night of action will take place on Saturday, March 7 at The Gimnasio Municipal in Duarte’s hometown of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico and will be free to the public. Los combates serán transmitidos en vivo globalmente en Facebook Watch a través de la Pagina Fight Night de Golden Boy.

Duarte is a 24-year-old puncher who is coming off three knockout wins after suffering his only loss, which was against experienced contender Adrian Estrella. The charismatic puncher has also fought on many important cards under the Golden Boy banner, where he has scored big wins against the likes of Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez and Rey “Flash” Perez. Duarte delighted to return in front of a hometown crowd and for the second time in a row on the Facebook Watch platform.

“I’m very delighted to have the opportunity to fight in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico for a second time,” said Oscar Duarte. “I want to thank Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy, and my entire team. I know that Andres Garcia will come to give a war and to score an upset, but I’ve been training really hard with Joel Diaz to walk away with my hand raised in victory. Big things will be lined up for me if I win this fight, so I’m going to work very hard as always.”

Garcia is a 32-year-old boxer who will fight for the first time outside his native country of Colombia. Garcia is coming off a technical knockout victory in October 2019, and he plans to upset Duarte in his own territory.

“I’m coming to win by any means necessary,” said Andres Garcia. “I understand very well that Oscar Duarte will be the favorite because we will be in his hometown, and aside from one loss, he is virtually undefeated. But I’m ready and focused to win this fight any way I can, whether that’s by knockout or by decision. A victory is key to my career.”

The undercard of this event will feature two additional Mexico vs. Colombia fights featuring two of our most exciting prospects, along with many prospects from all over Mexico.

In the co-main event, Luis “El Matador” Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will defend his WBC Youth Super Lightweight Title in a 10-round fight against Placido Ramirez (17-1, 10 KOs) of Soplaviento, Colombia.

William “Camaron” Zepeda (20-0, 18 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will face Brayam Rico (12-2, 10 KOs) of Bogota, Colombia in a 10-round lightweight clash.

Jaime Saavedra (4-0, 1 KO), a native of Chihuahua, Mexico who is co-promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy, will return in a four-round super lightweight bout.

Jacobo Guerra (1-0) of Parral, Mexico will participate in a four-round super welterweight battle against the debuting Sean Hamilton of El Paso, Texas.

David Alvarado (1-0) of Parral, Mexico will fight in a four-round 112-pound clash against Carlos Zaleta (1-0) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Yamil Luna (1-0) of Parral, Mexico and Eduardo Simmons of El Paso, Texas will meet in a four-round lightweight fight.

Luis Fernando Robles (11-1-1, 3 KOs) of Oaxaca, Mexico will fight against Jesus Iribe (21-13-5, 10 KOs) of Culiacan, Mexico in a 10-round 118-pound clash.

Israel Rodriguez Picazo (17-5, 9 KOs) of Tlaxcala, Mexico and Juan Jimenez (27-18-3, 19 KOs) will go toe-to-toe in an eight-round battle in the super bantamweight division.

Ulises Moguel (6-0, 4 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico will participate in an eight-round lightweight fight against Ever Ceballos (11-24-1, 3 KOs) of Casas Grandes, Mexico.

Carlos Ortiz (11-5, 11 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico will make his return in an eight-round super lightweight battle against Octavio Ochoa (2-9, 1 KO) of Casas Grandes, Mexico.

Manuel Rascon (7-2, 7 KOs) of Delicias, Mexico will open the night in a six-round light flyweight clash.

Opponents for Rascon and Saavedra will be announced shortly.

