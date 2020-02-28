TwitterFacebook

Oscar Duarte looks to deliver infront of his hometown when he takes on Andres Garcia

28 February 2020
Oscar Duarte
Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (18-1-1, 13 KOs) will look to deliver an exciting hometown performance when he takes on Andres Garcia (13-2-1, 8 KOs) for the vacant NABF Lightweight Title in a 10-round main event. The night of action will take place on Saturday, March 7 at The Gimnasio Municipal in Duarte’s hometown of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico and will be free to the public. Los combates serán transmitidos en vivo globalmente en Facebook Watch a través de la Pagina Fight Night de Golden Boy.

Duarte is a 24-year-old puncher who is coming off three knockout wins after suffering his only loss, which was against experienced contender Adrian Estrella. The charismatic puncher has also fought on many important cards under the Golden Boy banner, where he has scored big wins against the likes of Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez and Rey “Flash” Perez. Duarte delighted to return in front of a hometown crowd and for the second time in a row on the Facebook Watch platform.

“I’m very delighted to have the opportunity to fight in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico for a second time,” said Oscar Duarte. “I want to thank Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy, and my entire team. I know that Andres Garcia will come to give a war and to score an upset, but I’ve been training really hard with Joel Diaz to walk away with my hand raised in victory. Big things will be lined up for me if I win this fight, so I’m going to work very hard as always.”

See Also

Garcia is a 32-year-old boxer who will fight for the first time outside his native country of Colombia. Garcia is coming off a technical knockout victory in October 2019, and he plans to upset Duarte in his own territory.

“I’m coming to win by any means necessary,” said Andres Garcia. “I understand very well that Oscar Duarte will be the favorite because we will be in his hometown, and aside from one loss, he is virtually undefeated. But I’m ready and focused to win this fight any way I can, whether that’s by knockout or by decision. A victory is key to my career.”

The undercard of this event will feature two additional Mexico vs. Colombia fights featuring two of our most exciting prospects, along with many prospects from all over Mexico.

In the co-main event, Luis “El Matador” Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico will defend his WBC Youth Super Lightweight Title in a 10-round fight against Placido Ramirez (17-1, 10 KOs) of Soplaviento, Colombia.

William “Camaron” Zepeda (20-0, 18 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will face Brayam Rico (12-2, 10 KOs) of Bogota, Colombia in a 10-round lightweight clash.

Jaime Saavedra (4-0, 1 KO), a native of Chihuahua, Mexico who is co-promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy, will return in a four-round super lightweight bout.

Jacobo Guerra (1-0) of Parral, Mexico will participate in a four-round super welterweight battle against the debuting Sean Hamilton of El Paso, Texas.

David Alvarado (1-0) of Parral, Mexico will fight in a four-round 112-pound clash against Carlos Zaleta (1-0) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Yamil Luna (1-0) of Parral, Mexico and Eduardo Simmons of El Paso, Texas will meet in a four-round lightweight fight.

Luis Fernando Robles (11-1-1, 3 KOs) of Oaxaca, Mexico will fight against Jesus Iribe (21-13-5, 10 KOs) of Culiacan, Mexico in a 10-round 118-pound clash.

Israel Rodriguez Picazo (17-5, 9 KOs) of Tlaxcala, Mexico and Juan Jimenez (27-18-3, 19 KOs) will go toe-to-toe in an eight-round battle in the super bantamweight division.

Ulises Moguel (6-0, 4 KOs) of Chiapas, Mexico will participate in an eight-round lightweight fight against Ever Ceballos (11-24-1, 3 KOs) of Casas Grandes, Mexico.

Carlos Ortiz (11-5, 11 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico will make his return in an eight-round super lightweight battle against Octavio Ochoa (2-9, 1 KO) of Casas Grandes, Mexico.

Manuel Rascon (7-2, 7 KOs) of Delicias, Mexico will open the night in a six-round light flyweight clash.

Opponents for Rascon and Saavedra will be announced shortly.

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

American heavyweight Shawndell Winters 13-2 (12) is confident he has the measure of former WBO champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) ahead of their clash at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Dallas on Saturday night. "This fight is relative to life for me," said Winters to NewsHub. "I've fought…

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

Former four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia 39-1 (30) says he chose to face Jessie Vargas 29-2-2 (11) to prove he belongs at welterweight. The duo will square off at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on live on DAZN this Saturday night. “We had other options, could have picked other…

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder "stupid" for considering sacking Mark…

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte thinks it would be “stupid” for former Deontay Wilder to get rid of co-trainer Mark Breland following the loss of his WBC heavyweight title to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Wilder, 34, was comprehensively outclassed by Fury, going down in the third and fifth…

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) says he will channel the spirit of the late, great Kobe Bryant when he faces Colombian veteran Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, March 28. NBA superstar Bryant passed away last month when the Sikorsky S-76…

