Pro Boxing Comes Back To Worcester!

28 February 2020
BCB Midlands Boxing Super Series
BCB Promotions are delighted to announce that professional boxing returns to Worcester after a 25-year absence in April.

Not since 17 January 1995 has a pro show been held in the city with local hero Paul Busby headlining.

Busby outpointed Warren Stowe to claim the WBO Inter-Continential middleweight title that night and a host of home favourites feature when paid pugilism returns to the Perdiswell Leisure Centre, under the BCB Promotions banner, on Sunday April 12.

Leading the new wave of Worcester warriors is Owen Cooper.

Cooper himself had his first amateur bout at Perdiswell and it was not a sign of things to come, as he was beaten by Craig Franklin on points.

It’s his only-ever loss there, having been back on multiple occasions since with notable amateur scalps over the likes of Billy Revell and Kayden Connolly.

Those verdicts over Revell and Connolly were two of 17 victories over fellow national champions, with Cooper claiming England Youth honours in 2018.

The 19-year-old finished his amateur career with 32 wins from 41 contests, turning pro last year where he’s already racked up two points successes so far.

Cooper’s four-round pro bow saw him overcome Paul Cummings, who was half a foot taller and came in a lot heavier, without dropping a round in a 40-37 points result.

He did even better in his second outing against ‘Fonz’ Alexander Anderson, registering a 40-36 points whitewash having been in total command.

Next up is his maiden six-rounder, at a relatively early point in his pro journey, and it will come in his own backyard. Title fights in Worcester are a longer-term dream.

He’s coached by Malcolm Melvin, who challenged for major domestic prizes himself as a pro. Cooper may even make super lightweight to become a contender.

Three more products of Worcester Boxing Club appear elsewhere on the card with Adam Harper, Michael Mooney and debutant Ameen Khalid in action.

Harper, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, is a former Midlands and English super lightweight champion and Commonwealth title challenger.

He’s back after a 19-month absence and short-lived retirement, with some standing having never lost the national crown in the ring.

‘Mad Man’ Mooney will make a rare appearance in the home corner, after journeyman status on the road where he’s heading towards becoming a centurion.

The 34-year-old super lightweight shouldn’t be underestimated, with nine wins on his record including a TKO over Sam O’Maison, who later won the English title.

Khalid turns over having boxed at lightweight, in the amateur ranks where he claimed area spoils. He’s now aged 23.

Completing the line-up is Andrew Robinson, a resident of Redditch in Worcestershire, as he continues to wait for a shot at the British middleweight crown.

The former Midlands and IBO Continental title winner, 34, remains the mandatory challenger to Liam Williams, as decreed by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Waiting for Williams has contributed to seventh months out of the ring, so Robinson’s 30th pro outing will come in Worcester. He has 24 victories, with seven TKOs.

His finest hour so far came in Poland last year, when ‘D’Animal’ handed a first defeat on a points splits decision to Damian Jonak, who was still unbeaten after 42 pro affairs.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with buffet and waitress service. To buy, call the boxers or the BCB Box Office on 07493 582 261.

