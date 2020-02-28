TwitterFacebook

Ramsey and O’Neil chime on Saturday night Rematch

28 February 2020
T&K Boxing Promotions
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This Saturday night, a rematch 10-years in the making as heavyweight’s Laura Ramsey and Gwendolyn O’Neil battle at the Saint Petersburg Marriott Clearwater.

The 11 bout card is promoted by T&K Boxing Promotions.

Both women got their final thoughts in, as they wind down training camp just two days before their encounter.

“I had a good training camp. She wanted the rematch, so we are going to do this. I feel that I have an advantage because I won the first fight,” Said O’Neil.

Said Ramsey, “My training camp did not go as planned. I had a death of a family friend, so that affected me. About two years ago, I wanted to retire and Gwendolyn reached out to me. Over the last couple of years, we spoke a few times about doing this rematch and she was interested.”

“We are both champions. She fought Laila Ali twice. In fact the 2nd time she fought Laila, it was supposed to me. I signed for that fight. We are the only two credible heavyweights out there, so if this is our last fights, we mind as well go out with a bang. It makes sense to have the fight here as I started my first amateur fight in Saint Petersburg, so I mind as well finish here. The first fight with Gwendolyn was on a card promoted by her people. so this fight is promoted by my desired promoters. This is a fight that I HAVE TO WIN. I want to even the score with her. We are both 50 years-old and the combined age has to be a record. I don’t think any fight has a combined age of 100, so not only will this be a great fight, but it will be historical.”

In a six-round bout, undefeated super middleweight Sonny Duversonne (10-0-2, 7 KOs) of Avon Park, Florida takes on 55-fight veteran Larry Smith of Dallas, Texas.

In four-round bouts:

Jasmine Artiga (7-0, 4 KOs) of Tampa, Florida takes on Myrka Aguayo (3-2) of Tijuana, Mexico in a super flyweight bout.

Felix Santana (4-0, 3 KOs) of Ocala, Florida fights Ayron Palmer (0-3) in a super lightweight fight.

Jarred Jarvais (2-0) of New Port Richey, Florida battles Fernando Marrero (0-3) of Miami in a featherweight tussle.

Brandon Moore of Lakeland, Florida makes his pro debut against Nick Pinnock (0-1-1) of Tallahassee, Florida in a heavyweight affair

Iron Alvarez (9-0, 9 KOs) of Winter Haven, Florida squares off with Jorge Luis Santos Guzman (7-9-1, 2 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico in a super featherweight bout.

Joseph Fernandez (12-3-3, 3 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida will take on Carlos Pena (5-26-2, 2 KOs) of Erie, PA in a super lightweight fight.

Armando Moran (2-1, 2 KOs) of Wahneta, Florida fights Matthew Knauss (0-1) of Fernandina Beach, Florida in a featherweight affair

Evander Lamourt (5-2, 1 KO) takes on Ubaldo Lara (1-1) of Indianapolis in a lightweight competition.

Arnold Hill (11-14, 6 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, Florida takes on undefeated Ty McLoed (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bradenton, Florida in a light heavyweight fight.

Tickets for this outstanding evening of boxing are:

$40 for General Admission, $60 for Reserved, $70 for VIP Preferred, $80 per seat for 3rd and 4th row VIP table, $90 per seat for 2nd row VIP table, and $100 per seat for front row VIP table. (All tables are tables of 8)

Tickets can be bought online at https://tkallornothing2.bpt.me.

Tickets can also be purchased from all fighters on the card or at T&K Auto Collision at 2823 Overpass Road, Units 7&8 Tampa, FL 33619 or Main Events Boxing Gym @ 2575 28th Ave North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713.

