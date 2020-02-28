Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

American heavyweight Shawndell Winters 13-2 (12) is confident he has the measure of former WBO champion Joseph Parker 26-2 (20) ahead of their clash at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Dallas on Saturday night.

“This fight is relative to life for me,” said Winters to NewsHub. “I’ve fought tougher opponents just in everyday life.

“You find a lot of things if you’re not focused, and at the time I wasn’t focused.

“I came up on the backside of the desert, if you will. No one gave me anything – that’s why I’m appreciative of this opportunity.

“Coming up in Chicago, I was always the smallest guy that ran with the guys that I was with. But I never got bullied, I never took the short end of the stick and that says a lot about myself as well.”

Winters claimed his best scalp when he stopped Oleksandr Teslenko 16-1 (12) in five frames in Canada last September.

New Zealander Parker, 28, has only ever lost to unified champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and leading contender Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18).

He holds a victory over former WBA, IBF and WBO champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22).

“He’s a good fighter, he’s pretty durable, he’s been tested, he’s fought at the world-class level for a bit, so that says a lot about him,” Winters said.

“In this sport, if history has taught us anything, it’s that anybody can be hit and anybody can be hurt and anybody can be beat.

“I’ve got two losses, as good as I think I am, I have two losses, so anyone can be beat.

“I’ m confident because I’ve been through a lot and everything that I am has been forged in fire.

“Back in the day, it was about the best fighting the best. It wasn’t about being protected… you just get in there and put your best against another man’s best, and you live with the results.”

