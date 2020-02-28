TwitterFacebook

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Returna to The Ring On April 4!

28 February 2020
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
Photo Credit: WP Boxing Staff (under permission of Janatha Laksanasompong)
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

According to WP Boxing’s official announcement on Friday February 28, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (aka Srisaket Nakornloung Promotion), former 2 times WBC Super Flyweight world champion will back to the ring for the first time after lost his belt to the Mexican “El Gallo” Juan Francisco Estrada in “The Rematch” on April 26, 2019 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. He will fight against Amnat Ruenroeng who is the former IBF Flweight world champion on Saturday April 4 2020 and broadcast live on Workpoint channel 23 at 03:00PM (BKK time).

Sisaket have a hard training for many months include went to practice with the 2020 Olympic Qualifying Thai National amatuer boxing team at the Sports Authority of Thailand on Tuesday February 25.

“For this warm-up fight with Amnat I want to show my physical ability to Estrada that I still want to have a third fight with him because I want to bring my champion belt back to my homecountry. But I know it is not easy because he is a great fighter and a former world champion.” Srisaket told to reporters.

Amnat is the former IBF Flyweight world champion and he have a lot of experience. He beat Kazuto Ioka in 2014, McWilliams in 2014 Aroyo and Shiming-Zouin 2015 and also have a won (in 2015) and a lost (in 2016) to John Real Casimiro. Therefore this warm-up fight is a good opportunity for Srisaket to prepare before going to have a big fight (world title fight) in the United States later this year.

