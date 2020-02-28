Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF lightweight contender Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) has promised to knockout WBC, WBA and WBO 135-pound champion Vasyl Lomachenko 14-1 (10).

The 22-year-old is coming off an impressive second-round knockout of former world champion Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden in New York City last December.

Lopez turned pro three years ago and has been on the fast track to the bigtime. Victory over Lomachenko, widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet, would not only make Lopez the undisputed lightweight champion of the world but would also stamp his claim as one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet.

The ultra-confident Lopez says he has no respect for Lomachenko and is looking forward to putting him on his back.

“I’m gonna knock the son of a bitch out,” Lopez said on the Everlast Talkbox podcast.

“I don’t like him. I had feelings for Richard Commey even before the fight. We both were fighting for the same dream, the same passion, he was doing it for his people, and I was doing it for mine. And the best man won that night.

“With Lomachenko, I don’t like the guy, so it’s just gonna make it a little bit better. There’s no feelings there, there’s no respect there.”

Lomachenko, 32, fought twice last year, knocking out Anthony Crolla in four frames in April and collecting the vacant WBC strap with a 12-round points win over Luke Campbell in August.

Lopez refuses to be daunted by Lomachenko’s credentials and says he will relish the opportunity to win over new fans.

“Turn the doubters into believers and have them all support us and follow us after this fight. It’s gonna be big!” Lopez said.

