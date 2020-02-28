TwitterFacebook

Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

28 February 2020
1194011241.jpg.0
Teofimo Lopez vs Richard Commey. Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

IBF lightweight contender Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) has promised to knockout WBC, WBA and WBO 135-pound champion Vasyl Lomachenko 14-1 (10).

The 22-year-old is coming off an impressive second-round knockout of former world champion Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden in New York City last December.

Lopez turned pro three years ago and has been on the fast track to the bigtime. Victory over Lomachenko, widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet, would not only make Lopez the undisputed lightweight champion of the world but would also stamp his claim as one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet.

See Also

The ultra-confident Lopez says he has no respect for Lomachenko and is looking forward to putting him on his back.

“I’m gonna knock the son of a bitch out,” Lopez said on the Everlast Talkbox podcast.

“I don’t like him. I had feelings for Richard Commey even before the fight. We both were fighting for the same dream, the same passion, he was doing it for his people, and I was doing it for mine. And the best man won that night.

“With Lomachenko, I don’t like the guy, so it’s just gonna make it a little bit better. There’s no feelings there, there’s no respect there.”

Lomachenko, 32, fought twice last year, knocking out Anthony Crolla in four frames in April and collecting the vacant WBC strap with a 12-round points win over Luke Campbell in August.

Lopez refuses to be daunted by Lomachenko’s credentials and says he will relish the opportunity to win over new fans.

“Turn the doubters into believers and have them all support us and follow us after this fight. It’s gonna be big!” Lopez said.

Read more articles about: ,

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

John Fury:

John Fury: "If Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury, I would…

Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III being planned for mid-July

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III being planned for mid-July

Mark Breland left in tears after Deontay Wilder loss

Mark Breland left in tears after Deontay Wilder loss

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte labels Deontay Wilder "stupid" for considering sacking Mark…

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Vergil Ortiz Jr to dedicate next fight to Kobe Bryant

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury's promoter wants Anthony Joshua bout ahead of Deontay…

TOP STORIES

John Fury:

John Fury: "If Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury, I would…

Tyson Fury’s father John says he would fear for Anthony Joshua’s life if he fought his son. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a comprehensive seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last weekend. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win over conqueror Andy Ruiz…

Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

IBF lightweight contender Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) has promised to knockout WBC, WBA and WBO 135-pound champion Vasyl Lomachenko 14-1 (10). The 22-year-old is coming off an impressive second-round knockout of former world champion Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden in New York City last December. Lopez turned pro three…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III being planned for mid-July

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III being planned for mid-July

A third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) could take place as early as July according to Top Rank boss Bob Arum. Wilder lost his heavyweight championship to Fury by seventh-round knockout last weekend when his corner threw in the towel following a…

Mark Breland left in tears after Deontay Wilder loss

Mark Breland left in tears after Deontay Wilder loss

Trainer Mark Breland was left in tears and barred from Deontay Wilder’s changeroom following the previously undefeated American’s knockout loss to Tyson Fury last weekend. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight championship when Breland threw in the towel in the seventh-round after being dropped in the third and fifth rounds and taking…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US