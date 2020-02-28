Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III being planned for mid-July

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

A third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) could take place as early as July according to Top Rank boss Bob Arum.

Wilder lost his heavyweight championship to Fury by seventh-round knockout last weekend when his corner threw in the towel following a one-sided beatdown.

The contract for the rematch included a rematch clause that the loser could activate within 30-days of the fight.

“One hundred percent Fury vs Wilder III will be in America,” Arum told World Boxing News.

“MGM has been very good to us and the fight did extraordinarily well.

“It had a gate of close to $17 million [£13m]. They are already talking about raising the prices so that the gate would be over $20 million [£15.6m].

“Not to mention, there’s a great appetite for it. We sold every ticket and they were scalping tickets for the fight in the street.

“So yeah. why wouldn’t we do it again?

“Wilder, unless he opts out, has the absolute right to call for the third fight based on a 60-40 split.

“As far as Fury is concerned, and as far as Top Rank are concerned, we are men of our word. We have a contract and we are not running off to fight somebody else.

“We are not breaking the contract and we are going to honour that contract with Wilder.

“I think Wilder will give a much better performance in this fight than he did in the last fight.”

Arum said he would look at putting the third fight on in the middle of July.

“Yeah, sometime in the summer,” he continued. “But not at the end [of the summer]. Maybe some time, as contracts provide, in the middle of July.”

The first Wilder-Fury bout ended in a controversial draw in December 2018.

