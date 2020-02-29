Split-T Management’s Undefeated Prospect Diego Pacheco in action on Saturday night in Frisco, Texas

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

One of boxing’s hottest and most active prospects, 18 year-old Diego Pacheco makes his 2020 debut this Saturday night when he takes on grizzled 34-fight veteran Oscar Riojas when they meet at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Pacheco is managed by Split-T Management.

Pacheco of Los Angeles, will bring in a record that reads 8-0 with seven knockouts. Pacheco enjoyed a banner 2019 as he exploded on to the scene by registering six knockouts in his seven outings. Some of those six knockouts where explosive, and the young Pacheco has shot up he prospect rankings where he is considered in the top handful of prospects as he enters the new year.

Pacheco is coming off a 1st round stoppage over Selemani Saidi on December 7th on the Andy Ruiz – Anthony Joshua undercard in Saudi Arabia.

The former amateur standout has already defeated four undefeated foes, and will now look to stop the durable Riojas.

Riojas has only been stopped three times in 34 fights. He has taken world title challenger Ronald Gavril as well as puncher Immanuwel Aleem the distance.

Riojas has won three in a row.

Both Pacheco and Riojas weighed in at 167.4 lbs.

The fight can be seen live on DAZN at 6 PM ET

Pacheco is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Photo by Melina Pizano / Matchroom Boxing USA

