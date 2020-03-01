Joseph Parker wants Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) wants to face either Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) or Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) in a rematch.

The 28-year-old New Zealander knocked out Shawndell Winter 13-3 (12) in five rounds on the undercard of the welterweight clash between Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night.

Parker was set to face Chisora in October but was forced to withdraw from the fight after suffering a spider bite.

He lost a competitive 12-round decision to Whyte at London’s O2 Arena in July 2018.

“I want to keep busy and hopefully get two more fights this year, and finish off with a good bang at the end of the year,” said Parker to Newshub.

“Listen, I want to fight Chisora. I was supposed to go and fight him – I pulled out.

“I wanted to reschedule, but he went off, fought someone else.

“I want to fight Dillian again. I want to fight everyone in the top five or top 10 in the world.

“I want to get anyone and everyone.”

Chisora expected to face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in May and the winner of that fight could end up facing Parker in a WBO title eliminator.

“We’ve been privately trying to make the Dillian Whyte fight, ever since the lucky headbutt,” Higgins told Sky Sports UK. “Dillian Whyte has called out everyone, except Joe… won’t mention his name. Chisora, it was all on and now Chisora won’t even respond. “Absolutely, we’ve been trying to make the fights.” Parker admits he was a bit rusty against Winters after eight months out of the ring. “I know I can box better than that,” Parker said. “If I did box in range, I could have caught him earlier and I could have hurt him earlier on. “I know I can do better than that. When you practice in sparring and in camp, and you don’t really display it, you don’t show people how good you are.”

