Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41) proved he a still a force to be reckoned with at the top level with a ninth-round knockout of previously undefeated WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai 26-1 (15) at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old Nicaraguan, who has won world titles in four separate weight classes, dominated the fight to have Yafai on the canvas in the eighth before finishing him off with a right hand to the head in the ninth. Referee Luis Pabon waved off the figt at the 0:29 mark.

Gonzalez was leading 80-71, 77-74 and 78-73 at the time of the stoppage.

“I did have thoughts of retiring after the (second) loss,” said Gonzalez. “I placed my faith in God though.”

Yafai was making the sixth defense of the WBA title he won in December 2016 with a unanimous decision over Luis Concepcion in Manchester, England. In his lone outing last year Yafai defeated Norbelto Jimenez by unanimous decision in June.



Gonzalez won his first world title when he knocked out Yutaka Niida in four frames in to claim the WBA minimumweight belt in Japan in 2008.

He picked up the WBA junior flyweight strap against Manuel Vargas three years later before picking up the WBC flyweight championship against Akira Yaegashi in 2014.

In 2016 Gonzalez outpointed Carlos Cuadras for the WBC super flyweight title before losing his belt and back-to-back fights to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in 2017.

“God blessed me with world title belt,” said Gonzalez. “I was surprised Yafai wanted to fight on the inside, but I was prepared for what he brought to the ring. I thank God for blessing me with a great team around me, including Mr. Akihito Honda and Eddie Hearn.”

Gonzalez said he plans on fighting the other champions at 115-pounds.

“I would like to unify the world titles. That is my dream,” he said.



