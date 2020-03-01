TwitterFacebook

Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

1 March 2020
ENM14076-1024×683
Roman Gonzalez vs Kal Yafai. Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41) proved he a still a force to be reckoned with at the top level with a ninth-round knockout of previously undefeated WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai 26-1 (15) at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old Nicaraguan, who has won world titles in four separate weight classes, dominated the fight to have Yafai on the canvas in the eighth before finishing him off with a right hand to the head in the ninth. Referee Luis Pabon waved off the figt at the 0:29 mark.

Gonzalez was leading 80-71, 77-74 and 78-73 at the time of the stoppage.

See Also

“I did have thoughts of retiring after the (second) loss,” said Gonzalez. “I placed my faith in God though.”

Yafai was making the sixth defense of the WBA title he won in December 2016 with a unanimous decision over Luis Concepcion in Manchester, England. In his lone outing last year Yafai defeated Norbelto Jimenez by unanimous decision in June.

Gonzalez won his first world title when he knocked out Yutaka Niida in four frames in to claim the WBA minimumweight belt in Japan in 2008.

He picked up the WBA junior flyweight strap against Manuel Vargas three years later before picking up the WBC flyweight championship against Akira Yaegashi in 2014.

In 2016 Gonzalez outpointed Carlos Cuadras for the WBC super flyweight title before losing his belt and back-to-back fights to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in 2017.

“God blessed me with world title belt,” said Gonzalez. “I was surprised Yafai wanted to fight on the inside, but I was prepared for what he brought to the ring. I thank God for blessing me with a great team around me, including Mr. Akihito Honda and Eddie Hearn.”

Gonzalez said he plans on fighting the other champions at 115-pounds.

“I would like to unify the world titles. That is my dream,” he said.

Read more articles about: ,

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joseph Parker wants Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte next

Joseph Parker wants Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte next

Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

Mikey Garcia outpoints Jessie Vargas, targets Manny Pacquiao next

Mikey Garcia outpoints Jessie Vargas, targets Manny Pacquiao next

John Fury:

John Fury: "If Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury, I would…

Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III being planned for mid-July

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III being planned for mid-July

Mark Breland left in tears after Deontay Wilder loss

Mark Breland left in tears after Deontay Wilder loss

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker wants Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte next

Joseph Parker wants Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte next

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) wants to face either Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) or Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) in a rematch. The 28-year-old New Zealander knocked out Shawndell Winter 13-3 (12) in five rounds on the undercard of the welterweight clash between Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas in…

Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez 49-2 (41) proved he a still a force to be reckoned with at the top level with a ninth-round knockout of previously undefeated WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai 26-1 (15) at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night. The 32-year-old Nicaraguan, who…

Mikey Garcia outpoints Jessie Vargas, targets Manny Pacquiao next

Mikey Garcia outpoints Jessie Vargas, targets Manny Pacquiao next

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) claimed his first win at welterweight with a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision win over Jessie Vargas 28-3-2 (11) at The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas on Saturday night. The fight was competitive early before the 32-year-old Garcia sent Vargas to the deck with a right…

John Fury:

John Fury: "If Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury, I would…

Tyson Fury’s father John says he would fear for Anthony Joshua’s life if he fought his son. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a comprehensive seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last weekend. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win over conqueror Andy Ruiz…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US