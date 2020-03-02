TwitterFacebook

Charlie Edwards starts his campaign to become two-weight world champion

2 March 2020
Charlie Edwards
Recent WBC flyweight king Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs) will tackle the tough Nicaraguan (27-3-1, 9 KOs) on the #MTKFightNight at York Hall; live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Edwards said: “I’m excited to get back into the ring and put the demons behind me. It’s been a mentally challenging time for me.

“I’m looking forward to having a real challenge because it will bring the best out in me on the night.

“York Hall is a great venue for me. I have boxed there many times throughout my career at all different stages and the atmosphere in that place is always amazing.

“I am looking to bounce back with a bang but it isn’t going to be a walk in the park because Keyvin Lara is a great, great fighter.”

Edwards graduated to super-flyweight having vacated the WBC world flyweight title he won in December 2018 by beating Cristofer Rosales.

Joining Edwards vs. Lara on a fantastic bill in London is Michael McKinson’s latest WBO European welterweight defence against Louis Greene plus the return of world title challenger Liam Walsh.

Further news of fights and fighters on the card will be announced in due course.

