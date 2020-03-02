TwitterFacebook

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

2 March 2020
joshua-hearn-mark-robinson-matchroom-boxing
Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn. Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks are underway with fellow promoter Bob Arum to make a four-belt heavyweight unification bout between British world champions Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) before the end of the year.

Fury claimed the WBC title with a seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) in their rematch in Las Vegas last month while Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia in December.

Fight fans and pundits alike are desperate to see the two best heavyweights in the world lock horns.

See Also

Joshua is set to defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev in June, while Wilder has exercised the immediate rematch clause in his contract with Fury. That fight is expected to take place in mid-July.

“We’ve had numerous conversations with Bob Arum and Top Rank about making Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua,” the Matchroom Boxing boss told Sky Sports.

“We knew that when Wilder exercised that rematch clause that fight [against Fury] was going to take place. We understand he wants to win his belts back but the great thing is that fight will take place in July.

“We box in June so now our intention – and those conversations are now ongoing – is to finalise the Fury v AJ fight for December this year.

“There’s no reason why we can’t get that contracted now subject to both guys winning in the summer. The undisputed fight must happen in 2020.”

Hearn said he wants the fight to take place in the UK but admitted they would be open to offers from around the world to maximise revenue opportunities.

“We must try to do the fight in the UK,” he said. “Both fighters would like it to happen here but there will be huge offers from around the world. Our priority is to try and make the fight in the UK.

“There’s going to be two of these – maybe even three – so certainly summer 2021 will be in the UK but I’d also like to get the first fight in the UK.

“We’ve got two British world heavyweight champions and they’re going to fight for the undisputed world heavyweight championship – this is never going to happen again so to do it in the UK would be very special.”

Hearn promised a “destructive” performance by Joshua against Pulev to set up the Fury mega-fight.

“Pulev is very, very dangerous. Big guy and a technically good boxer who had a great amateur career and has had a stellar professional career,” he said.

“But I think you’re going to see the destructive Anthony Joshua return in this fight. I think he’s going to be seeking and destroying and going out looking for the knockout.

“He’s absolutely thrilled to be boxing back in London again. He’s got a real spring in his step, it’s been a long time and he had other offers from other places to box but he wanted to return to the UK.

“I think you’re going to see a wonderful performance from the ever-improving Anthony Joshua.”

