Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson Fury fight

2 March 2020
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather believes Deontay Wilder can defeat Tyson Fury – but only if he trains him.

The 31-year-old Fury dominated Wilder, 34, dropping him twice and stopping him in seven one-sided rounds in Las Vegas at the end of February. The victory ended Wilder’s 43-fight unbeaten streak and five-year reign as WBC heavyweight king.

The Bronze Bomber believes the fight was stopped too soon when co-trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel and has now invoked the immediate rematch clause in his fight contract with Fury. The bout is expected to take place in the US in mid-July.

During a Q&A on his UK tour, Mayweather was asked if Wilder can rebound from his loss to defeat Fury in what would be their third contest.

“If I train him. If I train him, I can teach him how to win,” Mayweather said.

Following Wilder’s first professional loss, the 43-year-old American posted on social media: “Win, Lose or Draw…. Deontay @BronzeBomber is our brother that has accomplished many triumphs and as a community we should all uplift and support him throughout it all.

“No matter what, you’re still a winner in my eyes, King!”

But Mayweather has not always been so supportive of Wilder. He was ringside to watch Wilder escape with a draw against Fury in their first fight in Los Angeles in December 2018 and was said to be “disgusted” with the result.

Wilder insisted Mayweather was simply jealous of him.

He told TMZ Sports: “The world loved it, and I don’t think he [Mayweather] liked that though. He wants all the attention on him, and it’s sad that it’s like that.”

“I’m coming, and it’s a lot of fighters that’s jealous of me for no reason. I’ve never said nothing bad about no one, I’ve always wished them well.”

