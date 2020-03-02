TwitterFacebook

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in Scotland

2 March 2020
Josh Taylor
Photo Credit: SNS
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) will make the first defence of his unified crown against Thailand’s Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, May 2.

The 29-year-old Scottish southpaw scored a sensational 12-round victory over hard-hitting American Regis Prograis to add the WBA belt to his IBF title in the final of the World Boxing Super Series last October.

Taylor is expected to fight in the US later this year if he is successful against IBF mandatory Khongsong.

See Also

“I am super excited to kickstart the new year with a fresh start and with a new team. It’s great to have the teams at MTK Global, Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank in my corner,” Taylor said.

“I’m delighted to be fighting on BT Sport and ESPN+ and even more so that this is happening in Scotland in front of a home crowd who have waited so long for this! I can’t wait to get the ball rolling with putting on a great performance.”

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan added: “We’re delighted to be working with BT Sport and ESPN+ to put on a show of this magnitude in Scotland with an incredible talent in Josh Taylor.

“Josh is a true ambassador for Scottish boxing and we are thrilled to be working with him and the teams at Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank to make this happen.”

Taylor’s US promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank said he is excited to see his new signing return to the ring.

“Josh Taylor is a truly special fighter who is set on becoming the undisputed 140-pound champion in 2020. I have no doubt he will put on a sensational performance for his home fans. I can’t wait for ‘The Tartan Tornado’ to return,” Arum said.

Taylor’s UK promoter Frank Warren added: “I am delighted that we are able to be part of bringing Josh Taylor to Glasgow at such an important juncture in his career.

“Josh is destined for many big fights over in the States but he has got business to attend to first on the home front and this presents an opportunity for the Scottish fans to really get behind their man in huge world title action.”

Taylor will be fighting at the same venue at which he first became a world champion in May 2019 when he comfortably outpointed Ivan Baranchyk.

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK launch

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK…

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in Scotland

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in…

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year  

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year…

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson Fury fight

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson…

TOP STORIES

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Mike Tyson has broken down in tears as he reflected on his 20-year boxing career during his HotBoxin’ podcast. The 54-year-old American, once known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he destroyed Trevor Berbick in two rounds in 1986 when he was…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather could face UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that combines aspects of both MMA and boxing? That’s the enticing proposition put forward by the UFC lightweight champion, who has floated the novel idea of boxing for 11 rounds before reverting to MMA rules in the 12th and final…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks are underway with fellow promoter Bob Arum to make a four-belt heavyweight unification bout between British world champions Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) before the end of the year. Fury claimed the WBC title with a seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England on June 20. There was speculation that Joshua would be stripped of his WBO title for failing to defend against the Puerto Rican sanctioning body’s belt…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US