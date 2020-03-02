Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather could face UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that combines aspects of both MMA and boxing?

That’s the enticing proposition put forward by the UFC lightweight champion, who has floated the novel idea of boxing for 11 rounds before reverting to MMA rules in the 12th and final round.

The undefeated Mayweather 50-0 (27) fought another UFC star in Conor McGregor under professional boxing rules in 2017, taking his time to systematically break down the controversial Irishman before stopping him in the 10th.

The 43-year-old American’s only fight since was a one-round drubbing of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve 2018.

Nurmagomedov doesn’t believe Mayweather can finish him off in 33 minutes of boxing, leaving him to finish the show in what would undoubtedly be a dramatic final five minutes.

“I don’t think he can knock me out in eleven rounds. And what’s he going to do last round?” Nurmagomedov said to TMZ Sport.

“Five minutes with me, I’m gonna take him down, I’m going to maul this guy. What’s he going to do?

“You know, of course in boxing he’s very good. But I don’t think he can knock me out.”

Last year Mayweather revealed he was coming out of retirement to partner with UFC president Dana White on what he promised would be a “spectacular event”.

Nurmagomedov says Mayweather is just trying to stay relevant.

“He just wanna be on top media,” Nurmagomedov told TMZ.

“I saw his birthday to become 49 or 48-years-old… he’s almost like my father’s age. I don’t understand how I’m going to punch his face.”

