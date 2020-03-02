TwitterFacebook

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

2 March 2020
BOX-TYSON-HOLYFIELD ACTION 2
Evander Holyfield (L) and Mike Tyson (R) trade punches 28 June in their WBA heavyweight Cchampionship fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Holyfield won by disqualification in the the third round after Tyson bit his ear.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Mike Tyson has broken down in tears as he reflected on his 20-year boxing career during his HotBoxin’ podcast.

The 54-year-old American, once known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he destroyed Trevor Berbick in two rounds in 1986 when he was just 20 years old.

He was only 20 months into his professional career at the time.

Speaking with fellow former world champion Sugar Ray Leonard on the podcast, Tyson revealed he doesn’t have the fondest memories of his days as world champion.

“But now those days are gone – I’m empty, I’m nothing,” Tyson said.

“I’m working on the art of humbleness. That’s the reason why I’m crying – because I’m not that person anymore.

“And I miss him. Sometimes, I feel like a b****.

“I don’t want that person to come out because hell is coming with him.

“It’s not funny, trying to sound cool like a tough guy.

“I’m scared of him.”

Iron Mike said his study of war is what drove him to success.

“I’m a f***ing student of war,” Tyson continued.

“I’m a student of Achilles, the No.1 warrior, Alexander the Great, Napoleon – I’ve studied them all.

“I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war.

“That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring.

“I was an annihilator, that’s what I was born for.”

The footage was shared on YouTube on Thursday where it has generated more than 656,000 views.

The comments section on the video-sharing platform was filled with sympathetic remarks.

“I was teared up and ready to run through a wall for Mike,” one viewer said.

Another commented: “Mike’s crying, I’m crying – that was powerful.”

“The bravest men cry,” a third person added.

“I’m not going to lie, this made me shed a tear,” a fourth person wrote.

