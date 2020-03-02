TwitterFacebook

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

2 March 2020
Mikey Garcia
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) is confident he has the measure of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) and plans on fighting him next.

The 32-year-old Californian bounced back from his lone career loss to Errol Spence Jr last March to defeat former world champion Jessie Vargas on points in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night.

A fight with Pacquiao could potentially take place in Saudi Arabia.

See Also

“He’s a living legend. It would be tremendous, it would be a great thing for my legacy to get in the ring with an all-time great like Manny,” Garcia said at the post-fight press conference.

“It’s not very often that we get an opportunity to possibly fight an all-time great, so in order for me to get in that ring with Manny would be just amazing.

“And I think I can definitely show everybody that even though he looked great, I can take him out and show that I’m just as great. But I need that opportunity, I need to get in the ring with him.

“I’m willing to fight him anywhere. Every ring is four ropes and four corners. It doesn’t matter where it’s hosted, you know.

“If it happens to go to Saudi, we just gotta get there early in time to get acclimated and adjusted to the time but I think inside of that ring it doesn’t matter where the fight is at. I’m ready to go anywhere.”

Garcia reflected on sparring Pacquiao when he was still a teenager and said both had developed as fighters since then.

“We sparred Manny many, many years ago so things are going to be a lot different. He’s developed, he’s more experienced also, but I’m also more experienced,” continued Garcia.

“I think when I sparred him I was probably like 18 or 19 or something. It was a long time ago but I did very well at the time… But I think at this time I can’t consider that anything to look back and try to pick anything from that time.

“We’re totally different fighters with a lot more experience now.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK launch

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK…

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in Scotland

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in…

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year  

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year…

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson Fury fight

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson…

TOP STORIES

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Mike Tyson has broken down in tears as he reflected on his 20-year boxing career during his HotBoxin’ podcast. The 54-year-old American, once known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he destroyed Trevor Berbick in two rounds in 1986 when he was…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather could face UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that combines aspects of both MMA and boxing? That’s the enticing proposition put forward by the UFC lightweight champion, who has floated the novel idea of boxing for 11 rounds before reverting to MMA rules in the 12th and final…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks are underway with fellow promoter Bob Arum to make a four-belt heavyweight unification bout between British world champions Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) before the end of the year. Fury claimed the WBC title with a seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England on June 20. There was speculation that Joshua would be stripped of his WBO title for failing to defend against the Puerto Rican sanctioning body’s belt…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US