Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) is confident he has the measure of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) and plans on fighting him next.

The 32-year-old Californian bounced back from his lone career loss to Errol Spence Jr last March to defeat former world champion Jessie Vargas on points in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night.

A fight with Pacquiao could potentially take place in Saudi Arabia.

“He’s a living legend. It would be tremendous, it would be a great thing for my legacy to get in the ring with an all-time great like Manny,” Garcia said at the post-fight press conference.

“It’s not very often that we get an opportunity to possibly fight an all-time great, so in order for me to get in that ring with Manny would be just amazing.

“And I think I can definitely show everybody that even though he looked great, I can take him out and show that I’m just as great. But I need that opportunity, I need to get in the ring with him.

“I’m willing to fight him anywhere. Every ring is four ropes and four corners. It doesn’t matter where it’s hosted, you know.

“If it happens to go to Saudi, we just gotta get there early in time to get acclimated and adjusted to the time but I think inside of that ring it doesn’t matter where the fight is at. I’m ready to go anywhere.”

Garcia reflected on sparring Pacquiao when he was still a teenager and said both had developed as fighters since then.

“We sparred Manny many, many years ago so things are going to be a lot different. He’s developed, he’s more experienced also, but I’m also more experienced,” continued Garcia.

“I think when I sparred him I was probably like 18 or 19 or something. It was a long time ago but I did very well at the time… But I think at this time I can’t consider that anything to look back and try to pick anything from that time.

“We’re totally different fighters with a lot more experience now.”

