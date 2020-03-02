TwitterFacebook

Raging Babes’s Philly Special to Air on Impact Network March 27

2 March 2020
Raging Babe
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Raging Babe is teaming up with Impact Network to bring Philly Special to the network’s audience of over 86 million homes on March 27.

The card will air live from 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia, and is headlined by an all-Philly main event: Stevie Ortiz vs. Damon Allen for Ortiz’s state lightweight title and the vacant USBC lightweight title. First fight at 7:30 pm, television at 9:00 pm EST.

The network recently announced its Impact Boxing Series. Philly Special, which is promoted by Raging Babe in association with DiBella Entertainment, will be a trial run of the partnership between promoter and network.

See Also

“Impact found room in their schedule to bring Philly Special to its viewers,” said Michelle Rosado, founder and Promoter at Raging Babe. “Lou [DiBella] brought them to the table. I’m grateful that he believed in the show so much, and grateful that he believed in and went to bat for me, and felt so strongly enough it needed to be televised, to make this connection. I think it’s a mutually beneficial opportunity.

“For some time now, there have been no television platforms for local and regional promoters,” continued Rosado. “Impact is changing that. Promoters and fighters who aren’t getting opportunities on the platforms dominated by big promotional companies will get a shot, and will be seen in homes across the country.

“Stevie Ortiz vs. Damon Allen is a tremendous local match-up, and Impact will give them a chance to show they can fight and move up boxing’s food chain. It’s a win-win for boxing’s middle-class promoters, the ones not supported by hedge funds or by billion dollar television rights fees or streaming services. This is just what boxing needs.”

“Philly Special is classic, grassroots, hometown boxing, featuring competitive matchups and world class talent. It deserves a real platform and I’m thrilled that I was able to help secure Impact and its 86 million basic cable homes for my partner Raging Babe,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “It’s been great co-promoting with Michelle, and working with Russell Peltz. I’m thrilled that Steve Marcano and IMPACT shared our enthusiasm about Philly Special and that it will be available to virtually all US boxing fans on free TV.”

“What makes Impact special is that it’s so accessible to people,” said Impact Boxing Executive Producer Steven Marcano. “When DAZN has a card, you have to have a credit card and account to watch. When Showtime has a card, you have to have premium cable to watch. All you need to watch boxing on Impact is the lowest tier cable package. We are in over 86 million homes. We’re making sure that everyone who has basic cable has access to good programming, good sports, and good boxing.

“I think calling a show a ‘club show’ is old school,” continued Marcano. “If you take the same show and put it on Showtime, it’s no longer a club show – it’s a Showtime show. Raging Babe has great fights and an excellent game plan–they just need a little more attention and a platform to showcase their events. It’s a smaller venue with limited distribution – add television and it’s a sold out show in millions of homes, not a club show.

“We’re looking forward to working with Raging Babe on this and future cards. Michelle is thorough, and gets the job done,” said Marcano.

Read more articles about:

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK launch

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK…

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in Scotland

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in…

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year  

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year…

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson Fury fight

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson…

TOP STORIES

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Mike Tyson has broken down in tears as he reflected on his 20-year boxing career during his HotBoxin’ podcast. The 54-year-old American, once known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he destroyed Trevor Berbick in two rounds in 1986 when he was…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather could face UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that combines aspects of both MMA and boxing? That’s the enticing proposition put forward by the UFC lightweight champion, who has floated the novel idea of boxing for 11 rounds before reverting to MMA rules in the 12th and final…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks are underway with fellow promoter Bob Arum to make a four-belt heavyweight unification bout between British world champions Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) before the end of the year. Fury claimed the WBC title with a seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England on June 20. There was speculation that Joshua would be stripped of his WBO title for failing to defend against the Puerto Rican sanctioning body’s belt…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US