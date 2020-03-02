TwitterFacebook

Rashiem Jefferson to make Pro Debut against undefeated Nathan Benihou

2 March 2020
Rashiem Jefferson to make Pro Debut against undefeated Nathan Benihou
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

18 year-old Rashiem Jefferson will make his pro debut against undefeated Nathan Benichou as part of the undercard of the inaugural RDR Promotions event on Saturday, March 7th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the main event, Samuel Teah (16-3-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Dieumerci Nzau (11-11, 8 KOs) of Silver Spring, Maryland in a six-round junior welterweight bout.

Jefferson, who competed in the Olympic Trials, and was a 2018 National Champion will be competing in front of his hometown, and will look to thrill the crowd with his talent, which has been a talk in the Philadelphia gyms for many years.

See Also

In Benichou (2-0, 2 KOs) Jefferson is facing a rough 32 year-old from Mexico via France. In his last bout, Benichou stopped Mario Hernandez in the 1st round on November 9th in Mexico.

This will be a battle of fighters with tremendous pedigrees.

Jefferson’s father, Rashiem was an outstanding amateur and professional himself who amassed a professional record of 15-1-1 before having his career cut short due an injury.

Benichou’s father was Fabrice Benichou who was the IBF Super Bantamweight champion who made two successful defenses.

In six-round bouts, Brandon Robinson (14-2, 9 KOs) of Upper Darby, PA fights Josue Obando (19-26-2, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a super middleweight bout.

Nahir Albright (7-1, 2 KOs) of Sicklerville, NJ will take on Andrew Rodgers (4-8-2, 2 KOs) of Elkhart, Indiana in a junior welterweight affair.

In four-round bouts:

Nafear Charles (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Joseph Santana (0-2) of Providence, RI in a super lightweight contest.

Laquan Evans (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles debuting Anthony Young in a bout that will feature debuting Philadelphia based middleweights.

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bensalem, PA boxes Estevan Payan (1-8-1, 1 KO) of Glendale, Arizona in a middleweight fight.

Naheem Parker of Camden, New Jersey will make his pro debut against Anthony Carter (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight bout.

Victor Medina (1-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Ct will take on Michael Stoute (3-2) of Long Island, NY in a super bantamweight fight.

Tickets are $125 VIP with a drink; $75 Ringside and $55 General Admission and can be purchased at 2300arena.com

Read more articles about: ,

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK launch

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK…

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in Scotland

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in…

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year  

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year…

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson Fury fight

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson…

TOP STORIES

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Mike Tyson has broken down in tears as he reflected on his 20-year boxing career during his HotBoxin’ podcast. The 54-year-old American, once known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he destroyed Trevor Berbick in two rounds in 1986 when he was…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather could face UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that combines aspects of both MMA and boxing? That’s the enticing proposition put forward by the UFC lightweight champion, who has floated the novel idea of boxing for 11 rounds before reverting to MMA rules in the 12th and final…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks are underway with fellow promoter Bob Arum to make a four-belt heavyweight unification bout between British world champions Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) before the end of the year. Fury claimed the WBC title with a seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England on June 20. There was speculation that Joshua would be stripped of his WBO title for failing to defend against the Puerto Rican sanctioning body’s belt…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US