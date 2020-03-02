TwitterFacebook

Tabiti: Dorticos only has a punchers chance against Briedis

2 March 2020
Mairis Briedis
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Andrew ‘The Beast’ Tabiti is ready for a comeback and believes Mairis Briedis will take home the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the WBSS cruiserweight final against IBF champion Yuniel Dorticos on March 21 at the Arena Riga.

“I see this final going the distance with Briedis winning unanimously,” said Tabiti who was stopped by Dorticos in the 10th round with a one-shot, right-hand finish in their semi-final in June in Latvia’s capital.

“The only thing Dorticos has is a punchers chance. He tries to be aggressive but Briedis needs to stick to boxing and apply pressure. I wish both fighters good luck.”

See Also

Tabiti outpointed Russia’s Ruslan Fayfer in the quarter-final in Ekaterinburg in Russia before Dorticos destroyed his dream of winning the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

“I do want to thank the WBSS for the opportunity. I had an amazing experience during the tournament,” said the 30-year-old American residing in Las Vegas.

The brutal defeat has not dampened the ambitions of a man once considered one of the division’s most exciting prospects. Tabiti still sees a bright future for himself.

“The Beast’ will be back in the ring soon and I’m staying ready so I don’t have to get ready!

“Whoever I’m in the ring with will see a new and improved ‘Beast’! Taking a loss was a humbling experience but it only made me better and more confident and dangerous! I’m going to be world champ without a doubt! I want all the belts and I’m coming for them.”

Tickets for the incredible Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos Ali Trophy showdown on March 21 are on sale from €29 via bilesuserviss.lv.

The final will be broadcast live on DAZN in the U.S. Fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

The road to Riga:
Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos took parallel routes to the cruiserweight final of the WBSS. Briedis beat Noel Mikaelian on points in his quarter-final in Chicago and stopped Krzysztof Glowacki in Riga via TKO in the third round of a dramatic semi-final. Dorticos claimed a points victory over Mateusz Masternak in Chicago and a 10th round knockout of Andrew Tabiti in Riga – a KO that earned the ‘KO Doctor’ the ‘Knockout of the Year’ prize across multiple media.

Muhammad Ali Trophy champions:
2018-19: Naoya Inoue, Bantamweight
2018-19: Josh Taylor, Super-Lightweight
2017-18: Aleksandr Usyk, Cruiserweight
2017-18: Callum Smith, Super Middleweight

Read more articles about: ,

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joseph Parker wants Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte next

Joseph Parker wants Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte next

Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

Mikey Garcia outpoints Jessie Vargas, targets Manny Pacquiao next

Mikey Garcia outpoints Jessie Vargas, targets Manny Pacquiao next

John Fury:

John Fury: "If Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury, I would…

Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez promises to knockout Vasyl Lomachenko

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III being planned for mid-July

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III being planned for mid-July

Mark Breland left in tears after Deontay Wilder loss

Mark Breland left in tears after Deontay Wilder loss

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Shawndell Winters sees Joseph Parker fight as huge opportunity

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against Jessie Vargas

Mikey Garcia ready to prove he belongs at welterweight against…

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker wants Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte next

Joseph Parker wants Dereck Chisora or Dillian Whyte next

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) wants to face either Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) or Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) in a rematch. The 28-year-old New Zealander knocked out Shawndell Winter 13-3 (12) in five rounds on the undercard of the welterweight clash between Mikey Garcia and Jessie Vargas in…

Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

Roman Gonzalez stops Kal Yafai in nine, targets unification

Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez 49-2 (41) proved he a still a force to be reckoned with at the top level with a ninth-round knockout of previously undefeated WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai 26-1 (15) at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on Saturday night. The 32-year-old Nicaraguan, who…

Mikey Garcia outpoints Jessie Vargas, targets Manny Pacquiao next

Mikey Garcia outpoints Jessie Vargas, targets Manny Pacquiao next

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) claimed his first win at welterweight with a hard-fought 12-round unanimous decision win over Jessie Vargas 28-3-2 (11) at The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas on Saturday night. The fight was competitive early before the 32-year-old Garcia sent Vargas to the deck with a right…

John Fury:

John Fury: "If Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury, I would…

Tyson Fury’s father John says he would fear for Anthony Joshua’s life if he fought his son. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a comprehensive seven-round beatdown of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last weekend. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win over conqueror Andy Ruiz…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US