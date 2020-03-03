TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte to face Alexander Povetkin; date and venue announced

3 March 2020
Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Dillian Whyte will make the first defence of his WBC Interim Heavyweight World Title against Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on Saturday May 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Brixton’s Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) landed the WBC Title with a unanimous decision win over Oscar Rivas in an exciting battle at The O2 in London back in July 2019 before travelling to Saudi Arabia in December where he outpointed former World Title challenger Mariusz Wach on the Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 undercard.

Russian dangerman Povetkin (35-2-1, 24 KOs), an Olympic gold medallist and former WBA World Champion, proved that he still has what it takes to be a force in the Heavyweight division in 2019 with a win over Hughie Fury in August and a split decision draw with rising Heavyweight contender Michael Hunter in an all-out war in Diriyah.

See Also

“This is a great fight, Povetkin is an Olympic gold medallist, has loads of experience, he’s a former World Champion and he’s only lost to Joshua and Klitschko,” said Whyte. “He is still very dangerous, he gave AJ a lot of problems and then beat Hughie Fury. I am not overlooking him at all, he will come in shape, he’s tough and very well-schooled.

“You only have to look at his resume to see that he’s always been considered as one of the most fearsome punchers in the Heavyweight division with big KO wins over Huck, Charr, Takam, Wach and Price. He showed in Saudi Arabia that he still has a lot left in the tank and he is still very dangerous. I’ve got respect for him but I’m on to maximum violence, straight animal instinct.

“I want to be Heavyweight Champion of the World so anywhere in the world is my lion’s den. If you aspire to be World Champion, you should be able to fight anywhere. Manchester is a great city with great fight fans and I’m looking forward to going back there.”

“I am pleased to fight Whyte, it has long been discussed but didn’t happen for whatever reason,” said Povetkin. “Dillian is a good strong boxer and it will make for an interesting fight. I am not about big announcements, I am about winning in the ring, and on May 2nd people will see a spectacular fight.”

“This is a Heavyweight thriller and so important to the landscape of the division,” said Eddie Hearn. “Dillian Whyte sits as Mandatory Challenger to Tyson Fury and while the wait is frustrating, Dillian continues to take high risk fights and that’s why he is such a fans’ favourite.

“The last time Dillian fought at this arena, we witnessed all time classic against Derek Chisora, We are planning a huge night in Manchester as Dillian Whyte continues to march towards a shot at the Heavyweight World Title.”

“I think all boxing fans can agree that we are up for a great fight,” said Head of World of Boxing Promotions Andrey Ryabinskiy. “Both stylistically and in terms of what’s at stake in this fight makes it a spectacular and anticipated event.

“Of course, we believe in Alexander but have to understand that Dillian Whyte is a tough opponent who’s strong and ambitious, besides he has come a long way to be in a championship fight. Many would wait out for an easier opportunity, but he decided that he needs this fight and it commands respect.”

“Dillian Whyte guarantees Heavyweight drama and we’re expecting another explosive encounter against Alexander Povetkin,” said Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing Development.

“Whyte is within touching distance of a World Title, but still keeps taking risks against dangerous rivals, and we’ve already seen the threat of Povetkin, who overpowered David Price and posed early problems to Anthony Joshua.

“Dillian can prove himself again as one of the world’s best and there could be a very special announcement in the coming days. May 2 in Manchester should be a magnificent night of boxing.”

Tickets for Whyte vs. Povetkin are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200 and £400 (VIP).

Tickets go on sale to Fight Pass members from 10.00am on Thursday March 5 via StubHb (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).

General Sale tickets are available to purchase from 10.00am on Friday March 6 via Manchester Arena (www.manchester-arena.com), StubHub (www.stubhub.co.uk) and Matchroom Boxing (www.matchroomboxing.com).

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester Arena this Saturday

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK launch

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK…

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in Scotland

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in…

TOP STORIES

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

As many as five opponents are in the running to face Manny Pacquiao in the summer with Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford topping the list. The WBA welterweight champion revealed his plans in a television interview in his native Ph…

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester…

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester Arena this Saturday

WBO number two ranked super middleweight Zach Parker 18-0 (12) faces the toughest test of his career when he takes on Australian Rohan Murdock 24-1 (17) at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England this Saturday night. The talented Murdock, 28, …

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson has broken down in tears as he reflected on his 20-year boxing career during his HotBoxin’ podcast. The 54-year-old American, once known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he des…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather could face UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that combines aspects of both MMA and boxing? That’s the enticing proposition put forward by the UFC lightweight champion, who has floated the novel idea of boxing for 11 rounds b…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks are underway with fellow promoter Bob Arum to make a four-belt heavyweight unification bout between British world champions Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) before the end of the year. Fury claime…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England on June 20. There was speculation that Joshua would be stripped of his WBO t…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US