Fight Network to broadcast live boxing from Bolton

Fight Network, the world’s premier 24/7 multi-platform channel dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, announced today that it will present its first LIVE championship boxing event in partnership with renowned UK boxing promoter Steve Wood of VIP Promotions on Saturday 21st March from Bolton, England.

The main attraction on the four-hour show from 21:00-01:00 features a highly anticipated English Bantamweight Championship and Eliminator for the British and Commonwealth Championships between Marc ‘Livewire’ Leach and Ashley ‘Flash’ Lane plus an action-packed undercard from the Premier Suite, Bolton Whites Hotel from 9:00 p.m. (GMT).

Exciting talent Leach (14-1-1, 3 KO’s) from Salford was a standout amateur and has built a solid professional 16-fight career record over five and half years. Last year he won his first pro title when he defeated veteran Brett Fidoe to claim the English Bantamweight crown and now makes the first defence of the title. The slick, switch-hitting, 25-year-old has his sights on the next level and challenging for British and Commonwealth Championship honours next but must defeat the highly-experienced Lane in a real test.

Lane (14-9-2, 1 KO) from Bristol is a former Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Champion and holds the edge in experience over his rival with 25 fights in his near nine-year career and crucially has fought 51 rounds over five championship contests. The battle-hardened 29-year-old has mixed in top domestic company against the likes of future champions Brad Foster, Josh Wale and Ryan Farrag and held the future WBA World Champion Gavin McDonnell to a draw.

The broadcast will also include some of the fights on the undercard that features an array of local, undefeated and fast-rising talents from the North West, including Oldham middleweight Jack Kilgannon; Bolton featherweight Osman Aslam; Wigan lightweight and female sensation Rhiannon Dixon; Manchester Cruiserweight Ryan Braidwood; Manchester bantamweight Tracey Webber; Oldham super-featherweight Huss Parvez; Dumfries heavyweight Mohammad Saleem; St Helen’s lightweight Adam Ridge; Wigan welterweight James Moorcroft and Blackpool light-heavyweight Jamie Mitchell.

Broadcasting on Fight Network in the UK, VIP Boxing Promotions joins brands and shows that appear on the UK channel including IMPACT Wrestling, Boxing World Weekly, Fight Star, Preston City Wrestling, Total Combat, Combate Americas, Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and many more.

The Fight Network UK is available on SKY Channel 192.

