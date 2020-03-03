TwitterFacebook

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

3 March 2020
Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman. Photo credit: AP Photo/John Locher
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

As many as five opponents are in the running to face Manny Pacquiao in the summer with Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford topping the list.

The WBA welterweight champion revealed his plans in a television interview in his native Philippines for his July ring return.

The planned fight will take place 12 months after his split decision victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas.

“There are a lot of possible opponents,” said Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). “Either Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence, or Crawford.”

The 41-year-old southpaw, who has won world championships in eight different weight classes, added that there are other names in the frame if those three fights fail to come to fruition.

“There are boxers from Canada and Mexico that want to fight with me,” he said.

The 32-year-old Garcia 40-1 (30) is coming off an impressive 12-round unanimous decision win over former world champion Jessie Vargas at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas last Saturday night. He was won world title belts in four weight divisions.

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Spence Jr 26-0 (21) defeated Shawn Porter by split decision at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last September but the following month was thrown from his Ferrari while driving at high speed in a single-car accident. Remarkably, the injuries the 30-year-old suffered were relatively minor and he is expected to return to the ring in May or June.

WBO 147-pound boss Crawford 36-0 (27) stopped two-time Olympian Egidijus Kavaliauskas in the ninth-round at Madison Square Garden in New York in December.

Pacquiao did not reveal the names of the potential opponents from Canada and Mexico.

The two Canadians who are ranked in the WBA top 15 are Custio Clayton 18-0 (12) and Mikael Zewski 34-1 (23) who are both from Quebec.

There are no Mexicans rated in the WBA top 15.

Asked to nominate his top two options for his next fight, Pacquiao said: “Errol Spence… and Garcia.”

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte promises "maximum violence" against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte promises

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) says he will bring “maximum violence” to the ring when he faces Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Manchester, Arena in Manchester, England on May 2. Whyte will be risking his WBC number one contender status and …

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony…

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his next three fights

Promoter Bob Arum has revealed a three-fight plan for newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury that would see him clash with Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in world title fights. Fury, 31, wrested the green belt from pre…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of Anthony Joshua's career

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes 2020 will be the most important of Anthony Joshua’s career. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion regained his belts with a comprehensive boxing lesson over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December. N…

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape…

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape for Alexander Povetkin fight

Peter Fury has warned heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) he will need to be in peak condition when he meets Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on May 2. Fury, who trained his son Hu…

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury…

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury will win trilogy fight

Nigel Benn has criticised former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) for blaming the weight of the costume he wore to the ring for his first professional loss to Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) last month. And the former WBC super middlewei…

Andy Ruiz Jr expected to face either Adam Kownacki or…

Andy Ruiz Jr expected to face either Adam Kownacki or Chris Arreola following Anthony Joshua loss

Andy Ruiz Jr is set for a summer return to the ring and will face either Adam Kownacki or Chris Arreola, according to reports. The 30-year-old Mexican-American scored a shock seventh-round knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in June to claim the …

