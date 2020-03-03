Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

As many as five opponents are in the running to face Manny Pacquiao in the summer with Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford topping the list.

The WBA welterweight champion revealed his plans in a television interview in his native Philippines for his July ring return.

The planned fight will take place 12 months after his split decision victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas.

See Also

“There are a lot of possible opponents,” said Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). “Either Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence, or Crawford.”

The 41-year-old southpaw, who has won world championships in eight different weight classes, added that there are other names in the frame if those three fights fail to come to fruition.

“There are boxers from Canada and Mexico that want to fight with me,” he said.

The 32-year-old Garcia 40-1 (30) is coming off an impressive 12-round unanimous decision win over former world champion Jessie Vargas at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas last Saturday night. He was won world title belts in four weight divisions.

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Spence Jr 26-0 (21) defeated Shawn Porter by split decision at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last September but the following month was thrown from his Ferrari while driving at high speed in a single-car accident. Remarkably, the injuries the 30-year-old suffered were relatively minor and he is expected to return to the ring in May or June.

WBO 147-pound boss Crawford 36-0 (27) stopped two-time Olympian Egidijus Kavaliauskas in the ninth-round at Madison Square Garden in New York in December.

Pacquiao did not reveal the names of the potential opponents from Canada and Mexico.

The two Canadians who are ranked in the WBA top 15 are Custio Clayton 18-0 (12) and Mikael Zewski 34-1 (23) who are both from Quebec.

There are no Mexicans rated in the WBA top 15.

Asked to nominate his top two options for his next fight, Pacquiao said: “Errol Spence… and Garcia.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.