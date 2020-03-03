Niyomtrong Beats Tanaka and Retains WBA Super World Champion for the First Time
Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong, aka Knockout CPF, who was upgraded to WBA Minimumweight Super World Champion in WBA latest ranking, got a lopsided unanimous decision won over Japanese challenger, Norihito Tanaka and retains his new belt for the first time on March 3, in Nakorn Sawan, Thailand.
Niyomtrong dominated this fight since the opening bell sound. The Thailander landed his big left hook to Tanaka’s face and the Japanese was dropped for 8-count before the bell saved him.
After knocked down Tanaka tried to run away the bombardment of Thai champion. Even if Niyomtrong attacked his challenger nearly every rounds but he couldn’t finished the game before 12-round. The official scorecards were read 120-107, 120-107 and 119-108 and all for Niyomtrong.
This boxing program was promoted by Petchyindee Boxing Promotion, aka Diamond Boxing Promotion of Thailand.
