Niyomtrong Beats Tanaka and Retains WBA Super World Champion for the First Time

I am the owner of a boxing website and a nonprofit writer of a weekly boxing magazine, Muayloke = World Boxing, in Thailand. I define myself as a real boxing fan because all of my boxing things are my lovely hobby more than 15 years. In Thailand, we have many good boxers such as Saensak Muangsurin, Saman Sor Jaturong, Khaosai Galaxy and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I'm known in the boxing community as Boxing-Boy.

Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong, aka Knockout CPF, who was upgraded to WBA Minimumweight Super World Champion in WBA latest ranking, got a lopsided unanimous decision won over Japanese challenger, Norihito Tanaka and retains his new belt for the first time on March 3, in Nakorn Sawan, Thailand.

Niyomtrong dominated this fight since the opening bell sound. The Thailander landed his big left hook to Tanaka’s face and the Japanese was dropped for 8-count before the bell saved him.

After knocked down Tanaka tried to run away the bombardment of Thai champion. Even if Niyomtrong attacked his challenger nearly every rounds but he couldn’t finished the game before 12-round. The official scorecards were read 120-107, 120-107 and 119-108 and all for Niyomtrong.

See Also

This boxing program was promoted by Petchyindee Boxing Promotion, aka Diamond Boxing Promotion of Thailand.

Read more articles about: Norihito Tanaka, Thammanoon Niyomtrong

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.