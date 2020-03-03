TwitterFacebook

Niyomtrong Beats Tanaka and Retains WBA Super World Champion for the First Time

3 March 2020
Niyomtrong Beats Tanaka
Photographer: Chakorn Howanotayan​ Distributor: Sroi Mungmee Permission: Petchyindee Boxing Promotion
Write For Us
Sake P

I am the owner of a boxing website and a nonprofit writer of a weekly boxing magazine, Muayloke = World Boxing, in Thailand. I define myself as a real boxing fan because all of my boxing things are my lovely hobby more than 15 years. In Thailand, we have many good boxers such as Saensak Muangsurin, Saman Sor Jaturong, Khaosai Galaxy and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. I'm known in the boxing community as Boxing-Boy.

KO Boxing Forum

Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong, aka Knockout CPF, who was upgraded to WBA Minimumweight Super World Champion in WBA latest ranking, got a lopsided unanimous decision won over Japanese challenger, Norihito Tanaka and retains his new belt for the first time on March 3, in Nakorn Sawan, Thailand.

Niyomtrong dominated this fight since the opening bell sound. The Thailander landed his big left hook to Tanaka’s face and the Japanese was dropped for 8-count before the bell saved him.

After knocked down Tanaka tried to run away the bombardment of Thai champion. Even if Niyomtrong attacked his challenger nearly every rounds but he couldn’t finished the game before 12-round. The official scorecards were read 120-107, 120-107 and 119-108 and all for Niyomtrong.

See Also

This boxing program was promoted by Petchyindee Boxing Promotion, aka Diamond Boxing Promotion of Thailand.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK launch

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK…

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in Scotland

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in…

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year  

TJ Doheny determined to become two-time world champion this year…

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson Fury fight

Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for third Tyson…

TOP STORIES

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson has broken down in tears as he reflected on his 20-year boxing career during his HotBoxin’ podcast. The 54-year-old American, once known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he des…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather could face UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that combines aspects of both MMA and boxing? That’s the enticing proposition put forward by the UFC lightweight champion, who has floated the novel idea of boxing for 11 rounds b…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks are underway with fellow promoter Bob Arum to make a four-belt heavyweight unification bout between British world champions Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) before the end of the year. Fury claime…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England on June 20. There was speculation that Joshua would be stripped of his WBO t…

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) is confident he has the measure of eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao 60-7-2 (39) and plans on fighting him next. The 32-year-old Californian bounced back from his lone career loss to Errol Spence Jr last March to …

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK…

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK launch

DAZN is set to launch in the UK in May with world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) expected to face Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) at super middleweight in the first fight on the sports streaming service. The so-called ‘Netfli…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US