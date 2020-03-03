RDR Promotions signs Junior Welterweight Nahir Albright

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

RDR Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of junior welterweight prospect Nahir Albright.

Albright, will be in action this Saturday night when he takes on Andrew Rodgers on the inaugural RDR Promotions card at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Albright of Sicklerville, New Jersey has a record of 7-1 with two knockouts.

See Also

Albright has been a professional for four-years and has quality wins over Dan Murray (1-0), Glenford Nickey (4-1-1) and Roy McGill (6-1). In his last bout, Albright won a six-round unanimous decision over Tyrome Jones on April 27th in Morrisville, PA.

“I am happy to sign Nahir. He is a good young fighter who has been matched tough, and has a lot of talent. I look forward to seeing him in action on Saturday and for many years,” said Rodney Rice of RDR Promotions.

In the main event, junior welterweight Samuel Teah (16-3-1, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Diemurci Nzau (11-11, 8 KOs) of Silver Spring, MD in a six-round bout

In six-round bouts, Brandon Robinson (14-2, 9 KOs) of Upper Darby, PA fights Josue Obando (19-26-2, 14 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a super middleweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Nafear Charles (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Joseph Santana (0-2) of Providence, RI in a super lightweight contest.

Laquan Evans (3-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles debuting Anthony Young in a bout that will feature debuting Philadelphia based middleweights.

Ryan Umberger (3-0, 3 KOs) of Bensalem, PA boxes Estevan Payan (1-8-1, 1 KO) of Glendale, Arizona in a middleweight fight.

Naheem Parker of Camden, New Jersey will make his pro debut against Anthony Carter (0-1) of Philadelphia in a lightweight bout.

Victor Medina (1-0, 1 KO) of Hartford, Ct will take on Michael Stoute (3-2) of Long Island, NY in a super bantamweight fight.

Rashiem Jefferson of Philadelphia will make his pro debut against Nathan Benchou (2-0, 2 KOs) of Mexico in a lightweight contest.

Tickets are $125 VIP with a drink; $75 Ringside and $55 General Admission and can be purchased at 2300arena.com

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.