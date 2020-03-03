TwitterFacebook

Split-T Management’s Diego Pacheco remains undefeated with shutout win over Oscar Riojas

3 March 2020
Diego Pacheco
Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

This past Saturday night, one of boxing’s top prospects remained undefeated as super middleweight Diego Pacheco scored a shutout six-round unanimous decision over 34-fight veteran Oscar Riojas at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The 18 year-old Pacheco, who is managed by Split-T Management, took his time against the durable Riojas. Standing 6’4″, Pacheco worked behind a jab that continuously found it’s target, for which Pacheco was able to follow with solid right hands. Pacheco won every round on all three judges scorecards to the tune of 60-54 tallies on all cards.

Pacheco started 2020 after a 2019 that saw him register seven wins, and one of the sport’s most active fighters is still perfect in nine fights in just over 14 months.

See Also

Pacheco figures to continue at a nice pace as he climbs up the rankings of most top-prospect lists.

The fight was featured on the DAZN streamed undercard that featured Mikey Garcia taking on Jessie Vargas.

Pacheco is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester Arena this Saturday

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK launch

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK…

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in Scotland

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in…

TOP STORIES

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

As many as five opponents are in the running to face Manny Pacquiao in the summer with Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford topping the list. The WBA welterweight champion revealed his plans in a television interview in his native Ph…

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester…

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester Arena this Saturday

WBO number two ranked super middleweight Zach Parker 18-0 (12) faces the toughest test of his career when he takes on Australian Rohan Murdock 24-1 (17) at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England this Saturday night. The talented Murdock, 28, …

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson has broken down in tears as he reflected on his 20-year boxing career during his HotBoxin’ podcast. The 54-year-old American, once known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he des…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather could face UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that combines aspects of both MMA and boxing? That’s the enticing proposition put forward by the UFC lightweight champion, who has floated the novel idea of boxing for 11 rounds b…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks are underway with fellow promoter Bob Arum to make a four-belt heavyweight unification bout between British world champions Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) before the end of the year. Fury claime…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England on June 20. There was speculation that Joshua would be stripped of his WBO t…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US