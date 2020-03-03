Ticket details released for Regis Prograis vs Maurice Hooker

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tickets for the blockbuster clash between former World champions Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker go on pre-sale at noon tomorrow (Wednesday March 3) ahead of their clash at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, live on DAZN.

Prograis and Hooker head into the clash having both played their part in two fight of the year unification bouts in 2019. Prograis (24-1 20 KOs) travelled to London and was edged out over 12 rollercoaster rounds by Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series, while Hooker (27-1-3 18 KOs) hosted José Ramírez in Dallas in July, and the pair served up a back-and-forth shootout that Ramirez won via stoppage in the sixth round of a breathless contest.

A stacked undercard has been lined up in support of the main event, with undisputed Welterweight champion Cecilia Brækhus (36-0 27 KOs) defending her titles against unified Super-Lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill (8-2 3 KOs), with more World title and top-level action to be announced.

Pre-sale starts at noon tomorrow with the following three codes: ‘MBUSA’, ‘PROGRAIS’ and ‘HOOKER’

Tickets will go on general sale from noon on Thursday March 4, again available from Ticketmaster.com

