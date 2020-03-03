The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

As he heads into the biggest fight of his career, proud Sheffield fighter Tommy Frank says he wants to take the city’s fight fans on a journey they’ll never forget, with hopefully some exciting overseas trips thrown into the mix.

In just his fourteenth fight, unbeaten Tommy, 13-0 (3), faces Maximino Flores for the Mexican’s International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight Title on March 27 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena, in what will be a huge night of boxing for the ‘Steel City’.

‘Super’ Tommy already holds titles at super-flyweight, with both the Commonwealth and World Boxing Council (WBC) International Silver straps displayed proudly at home. Last time out in November, in his first title fight at flyweight, the 26-year-old also claimed the IBO Inter-Continental crown, which set him up for a crack at Flores’ full version of the belt.

Despite making the first defence of his title, away from home, Flores will enter the Sheffield ring as the far more experienced man. The 28-year-old has just four defeats from 33 bouts and won’t be fazed by facing Frank on home turf, having won the belt in August last year with an excellent ‘on the road’ win in the Philippines.

“How many times have I topped the bill now in my home city, it’s got to be five or six times, it’s amazing,” said Tommy, who trains out of the Sheffield Boxing Centre. “I’m just a young, normal lad from Sheffield who’s just working hard and loves what he does. I’m just trying to be the best at what I do, so to top the bill in Sheffield in a world title fight – what an achievement; it’s something I’ll be telling my grandkids.

“Winning titles is great, but we’re also making memories on the way that people won’t forget, that’s really important. I love the Sheffield people, I feel like they’re really getting behind me, and hopefully that will keep growing with every fight. I’m not getting too far ahead but, hopefully one day, I can take these Sheffield people to Vegas and New York, with some big fights in years to come. I just want to take the fans on an exciting journey.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on March 27 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena. Headlining will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank challenging Mexico’s Maximino Flores for his International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight Title.

Appearing on the undercard will be Rotherham’s Kash Ali and Nav Mansouri; Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, Perry Howe, Kane Salvin, Sufyaan Ahmed, Shakiel Thomson and Levi Smith; Castleford’s Nathan Owen; Manchester’s Adam Sircar, and Buxton’s Irvin Magno.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

