TwitterFacebook

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester Arena this Saturday

3 March 2020
zach-parker_3
Zach Parker. Photo credit: Jennifer Charlton
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBO number two ranked super middleweight Zach Parker 18-0 (12) faces the toughest test of his career when he takes on Australian Rohan Murdock 24-1 (17) at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England this Saturday night.

The talented Murdock, 28, is ranked number one by the WBO and promises to present an exciting matchup of styles with Parker.

“This has been the best camp I’ve ever had,” said the 25-year-old Derbyshire boxer. “I’m flying. All my gears are going and I can’t wait to get in there. I’m ready to rock and roll. I’ve had a longer camp this time and I’m in tremendous shape. I’ve been doing some different bag drills and a lot more sparring for this one.

See Also

“We’ve had former WBA world champion Giovanni De Carolis over. It’s been great having someone with that kind of experience. I’ve also been sparring Jason Welborn, Lennox Clarke, Kieran Conway, and a couple of amateurs as well, so I’ve been mixing it up with different lads and different styles.

“I love the Manchester crowd. The stadium is always electric. This is where I fought Adasat Rodriguez on the Groves-Eubank undercard and knocked him out in the second round. It’s going to be good fighting back there again and hopefully I can get another stoppage win to make it two out of two.

“I’ve watched a bit of Murdock but I don’t really watch a lot of my opponents. I usually just concentrate on what I’m doing because every fight is different. He will probably bring a different game plan into this fight so I’ll be ready for whatever style he brings. I expect this to be my hardest fight so far but I’m ready to go. He’s won 24 out of 25 so you know it’s going to be a good fight.

“This is the most important fight of my career so far. He’s number one and I’m number two. We’re both going to go at it to see who can come out on top and get a shot at the title. I’m 100% confident I will be number one after March 7th.”

If successful, Parker will be eyeing a shot at the reigning WBO World Champion Billy Joe Saunders, an all British-showdown he says he would happily accept along with a clash with any of the division’s other top names including Callum Smith and Caleb Plant, or a mega-fight with Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who is rumoured to be boxing Saunders for the WBO belt in May.

“Billy Joe Saunders is definitely on my radar,” says Parker. “He’s a good fighter. He’s been there and done it. A two-weight World Champion. That’s the type of fight I want against top-level opposition. I would be open to fighting any of the big names. For me, it’s between Caleb Plant and Callum Smith for who’s best in the division. Callum Smith didn’t look too good against John Ryder, he looked a bit iffy, so I would have to go with Caleb Plant, but I would fight either.

“If Canelo decides to fight Saunders then he could be next for me. That’s the kind of fight you come into boxing for. Fighting under the big lights over in America. That’s a fight I would love and I think I would cause some problems for Canelo because of my awkward style. That’s 100% a fight I would love.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester Arena this Saturday

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Mikey Garcia calls for Manny Pacquiao fight next

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK launch

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders planned for DAZN UK…

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in Scotland

Josh Taylor plotting US invasion after mandatory title defence in…

TOP STORIES

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

As many as five opponents are in the running to face Manny Pacquiao in the summer with Mikey Garcia, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford topping the list. The WBA welterweight champion revealed his plans in a television interview in his native Ph…

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester…

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester Arena this Saturday

WBO number two ranked super middleweight Zach Parker 18-0 (12) faces the toughest test of his career when he takes on Australian Rohan Murdock 24-1 (17) at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England this Saturday night. The talented Murdock, 28, …

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even…

Mike Tyson was so scary in his prime, he even frightened himself

Mike Tyson has broken down in tears as he reflected on his 20-year boxing career during his HotBoxin’ podcast. The 54-year-old American, once known as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he des…

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes MMA-boxing hybrid for Floyd Mayweather fight

Floyd Mayweather could face UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that combines aspects of both MMA and boxing? That’s the enticing proposition put forward by the UFC lightweight champion, who has floated the novel idea of boxing for 11 rounds b…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs…

Eddie Hearn confirms talks are underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight in December

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks are underway with fellow promoter Bob Arum to make a four-belt heavyweight unification bout between British world champions Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) before the end of the year. Fury claime…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev…

Anthony Joshua set to defend world titles against Kubrat Pulev on June 20

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) will defend his titles against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, England on June 20. There was speculation that Joshua would be stripped of his WBO t…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US