Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his next three fights

Promoter Bob Arum has revealed a three-fight plan for newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury that would see him clash with Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in world title fights.

Fury, 31, wrested the green belt from previously undefeated champion Wilder in Las Vegas in late February, dropping him twice before winning by seventh-round stoppage when the American’s corner threw the towel in.

Wilder has already enacted the immediate rematch clause in the contract, with the trilogy fight expected to take place in Las Vegas in mid-July.

Fury will have two more fights left on his current contract after facing Wilder for the third time and the Gypsy King wants them to be against British rivals Joshua and Whyte.

The 30-year-old Joshua holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, while Whyte is the WBC mandatory contender although his shot at the title isn’t due until February next year.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told World Boxing News that Fury is free to fight anyone he wants for the next 12 months.

“Tyson Fury is a new champion. He has one year to do any fights he wishes to contract on a voluntary basis,” Sulaiman said.

“Now, Fury apparently has a rematch agreed with Wilder, but can fight Dillian Whyte or he can fight Anthony Joshua. He can fight any opponent, as I mentioned.”

Top Rank boss Arum outlined his plans for Fury’s next three fights.

“I agree with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and what he has said regarding Tyson Fury,” Arum told World Boxing News.

“Fury will fight Wilder in July. He could then possibly fight the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev winner in November. Then Dillian Whyte in February. Why not?”

Meanwhile, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said he is working on a deal that would see AJ and the Gypsy King square off in December – providing AJ gets past Kubrat Pulev in June and Fury defeats Wilder again.

“There’s no reason why we can’t get that contracted now subject to both guys winning in the summer,” the head of Matchroom Boxing told Sky Sports.

“The undisputed fight must happen in 2020.

“There’s going to be two of these – maybe even three – so certainly summer 2021 will be in the UK but I’d also like to get the first fight in the UK.”

