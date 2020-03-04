TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers to fight him

4 March 2020
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte has slammed Andy Ruiz Jr for refusing to fight him in Manchester on May 2.

The leading heavyweight contender said that the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion twice knocked back offers to face him.

Whyte will now battle Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on the same date instead while Ruiz is planning his return in the summer.

See Also

“Andy Ruiz didn’t want it,” Whyte told iFL TV. “So Povetkin stepped up to the plate, as we knew he would because he’s a warrior.

“We sent them two offers, they didn’t accept the offers so that’s his problem. He didn’t want to take two dangerous fights back-to-back.

“He wanted a warm-up fight. I think he’s going to fight Chris Arreola, who is like a thousand years old.”

The two names believed to be in the running to face Ruiz are 38-year-old Chris Arreola and Adam Kownacki, with August being targeted for the fight.

Whyte, meanwhile, will fight the 40-year-old Povetkin, who defeated Hughie Fury and held Michael Hunter to a draw last year.

The 31-year-old Body Snatcher still has his sights set on a clash with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury or WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua.

“Fury says he’s the best, Joshua says he’s the best. (Deontay) Wilder thought he was the best. I don’t care – win, lose or draw,” he said.

“There are many guys who have gone through their careers and not fought the number one challengers, avoided guys, waited until they were 60 before fighting them. No, not me. I just want to fight the best.”

Whyte is the WBC number one contender. The Mexican-based sanctioning body had guaranteed him a shot at the green belt by February 2021.

