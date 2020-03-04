Dillian Whyte promises “maximum violence” against Alexander Povetkin

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) says he will bring “maximum violence” to the ring when he faces Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Manchester, Arena in Manchester, England on May 2.

Whyte will be risking his WBC number one contender status and a guaranteed shot at the green belt currently held by Tyson Fury before the end of February 2021.

“I’ve got respect for Povetkin but I’m on to maximum violence, straight animal instinct,” Whyte said to the Daily Star.

“I want to be heavyweight champion of the world so anywhere in the world is my lion’s den.

“If you aspire to be world champion, you should be able to fight anywhere.

“Manchester is a great city with great fight fans and I’m looking forward to going back there.”

Russian veteran Povetkin, 40, has only ever lost to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua in world title fights. Last year he defeated Hughie Fury on points but was held to a draw by Michael Hunter.

“You only have to look at his resume to see that he’s always been considered as one of the most fearsome punchers in the heavyweight division with big KO wins,” said Whyte.

“This is a great fight, Povetkin is an Olympic gold medallist, has loads of experience, he’s a former world champion and he’s only lost to Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

“He is still very dangerous, he gave AJ a lot of problems and then beat Hughie Fury.

“I am not overlooking him at all, he will come in shape, he’s tough and very well-schooled.”

If Povetkin can spring the upset, he would put himself in a place to challenge for one more world title against Fury next year.

“I am pleased to fight Whyte, it has long been discussed but didn’t happen for whatever reason,” Povetkin said.

“Dillian is a good strong boxer and it will make for an interesting fight. I am not about big announcements, I am about winning in the ring, and on May 2 people will see a spectacular fight.”

