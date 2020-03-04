Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff Mayweather believes Deontay Wilder needs to work on his boxing fundamentals before his third fight with Tyson Fury but doubts his nephew Floyd Mayweather will train him.

Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated record to Fury in their rematch late last month when he was dropped twice and stopped in seven frames in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old American simply had no answer for Fury with his trainer Mark Breland forced to throw in the towel to save him from further punishment.

Wilder has enacted the immediate rematch clause in the fight contract with the bout expected to take place mid-July.

Speaking at a Q&A last week Floyd Mayweather suggested the only way Wilder could be Fury would be: ‘‘If I train him. If I train him, I can teach him how to win.”

“I think that he can make him better because I don’t think Wilder has used the fundamentals that he has,” Jeff Mayweather told The Mayweather Channel.

“Even with someone else training him he’s not used his fundamentals, he’s just been using pure power to end these fights.

“When you’re in a dog fight, sometimes you’ve got to go back to the basics.

“The one thing we’re forgetting is that he still has power and he still can win without the fundamentals if he lands the right punch.

“He has a chance more than any other heavyweight in the division. But he needs a different way of setting up punches rather than going for broke with every punch.

“Basically, I think he could use some help but at the same time Mark Breland [Wilder’s trainer since 2008] is an Olympic gold medallist, he knows about fundamentals, so I don’t necessarily think they need anyone.

“Power can’t be taught, fundamentals can. The power is the key but how you set up the power is different.”

But Jeff doesn’t see Floyd taking up the training reigns anytime soon.

“I doubt it. He may go to the camp and encourage him just by being there. But I don’t think he’s going to train him,” Mayweather said.

“Floyd’s not a trainer. One thing you’ve got to realise, most great fighters don’t ever become trainers.

“They don’t become trainers because they think they have a special [gift] they can’t really teach, no one can pick up what they are trying to put out there in a reasonable amount of time.

“Just because you’re successful that doesn’t mean it makes you a great trainer.

“I’ve seen a lot of good fighters and some great fighters and they were horrible trainers.”

