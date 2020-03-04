TwitterFacebook

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

4 March 2020
0a573fdb4b29cc898013db4be92f69e0_crop_exact
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Photo credit: Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Jeff Mayweather believes Deontay Wilder needs to work on his boxing fundamentals before his third fight with Tyson Fury but doubts his nephew Floyd Mayweather will train him.

Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated record to Fury in their rematch late last month when he was dropped twice and stopped in seven frames in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old American simply had no answer for Fury with his trainer Mark Breland forced to throw in the towel to save him from further punishment.

See Also

Wilder has enacted the immediate rematch clause in the fight contract with the bout expected to take place mid-July.

Speaking at a Q&A last week Floyd Mayweather suggested the only way Wilder could be Fury would be: ‘‘If I train him. If I train him, I can teach him how to win.”

“I think that he can make him better because I don’t think Wilder has used the fundamentals that he has,” Jeff Mayweather told The Mayweather Channel.

“Even with someone else training him he’s not used his fundamentals, he’s just been using pure power to end these fights.

“When you’re in a dog fight, sometimes you’ve got to go back to the basics.

“The one thing we’re forgetting is that he still has power and he still can win without the fundamentals if he lands the right punch.

“He has a chance more than any other heavyweight in the division. But he needs a different way of setting up punches rather than going for broke with every punch.

“Basically, I think he could use some help but at the same time Mark Breland [Wilder’s trainer since 2008] is an Olympic gold medallist, he knows about fundamentals, so I don’t necessarily think they need anyone.

“Power can’t be taught, fundamentals can. The power is the key but how you set up the power is different.”

But Jeff doesn’t see Floyd taking up the training reigns anytime soon.

“I doubt it. He may go to the camp and encourage him just by being there. But I don’t think he’s going to train him,” Mayweather said.

“Floyd’s not a trainer. One thing you’ve got to realise, most great fighters don’t ever become trainers.

“They don’t become trainers because they think they have a special [gift] they can’t really teach, no one can pick up what they are trying to put out there in a reasonable amount of time.

“Just because you’re successful that doesn’t mean it makes you a great trainer.

“I’ve seen a lot of good fighters and some great fighters and they were horrible trainers.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte:

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs heavyweight ranks

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves after two more fights

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves…

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers to fight him

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers…

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Dillian Whyte:

WBC number one heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 27-1 (18) is convinced that Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) will “bash” Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) after their third fight was confirmed. Fury and Wilder met in a rematch last month wit…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb 'Sweethands' Plant 20-0 (12) has attempted to clarify his recent comments about not wanting to rush back into training camp for a proposed fight with Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) on May 2. …

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) believes he has the boxing skills to exploit the defensive flaws of Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15). The 36-year-old from Finland will face Kownacki at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York over 12 rounds this Saturday night. …

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs…

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs heavyweight ranks

Rising heavyweight prospect Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15) knows he has a tall order in front of him when he takes on Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night. The 30-year-old Brooklyn-based Pole will be givi…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Jeff Mayweather believes Deontay Wilder needs to work on his boxing fundamentals before his third fight with Tyson Fury but doubts his nephew Floyd Mayweather will train him. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated record to Fury in t…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves after two more fights

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) is “just keeping his belts warm”. And the 31-year-old Brit could fight just twice more before hanging up the gloves. “I've already been …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US