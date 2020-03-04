TwitterFacebook

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

4 March 2020
0_Regis-Prograis-v-Josh-Taylor-World-Boxing-Super-Series-Super-Lightweight-Ali-Trophy-Final
Josh Taylor. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) has admitted it’s difficult to know what to make of his next opponent Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) as there isn’t much quality footage of him.

The WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion will defend against the Thai mandatory challenger at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, May 2.

The 29-year-old Scottish southpaw, who won the World Boxing Super Series last year, will be looking for a strong showing before heading Stateside later this year with WBC and WBO champion Jose Ramirez 25-0 (17) the primary target.

See Also

“It is good to be back here in Glasgow for the first time since unifying because I thought I would have been away in America,” Taylor said.

“I am delighted to be back here having a homecoming sort of fight to treat my friends and family before going Stateside to chase the big fights. I am really excited to be part of a great card and the talent on the undercard is brilliant.

“It will be a great night of boxing so make sure you tune in. I believe I am going to get the result and take care of business, so I have to remain focused and get the job done.

“He has had 16 fights with 13 knockouts and I don’t know much more than that. And he looks pretty tall and stands tall, but it is hard to judge the quality of the opponents he has been in with because there isn’t great footage.

“He looks like he carries a lot of power, to be honest, and punches correctly through the target. From the bits I have seen he has rocked his opponents, so he looks like he carries power.

“He will have my full attention and I must make sure I am switched on because if I don’t get this job done then my dreams and ambitions are shattered.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers to fight him

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers…

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Dillian Whyte promises

Dillian Whyte promises "maximum violence" against Alexander Povetkin

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his next three fights

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of Anthony Joshua's career

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of…

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape for Alexander Povetkin fight

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape…

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury will win trilogy fight

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury…

Andy Ruiz Jr expected to face either Adam Kownacki or Chris Arreola following Anthony Joshua loss

Andy Ruiz Jr expected to face either Adam Kownacki or…

TOP STORIES

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong…

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) has admitted it’s difficult to know what to make of his next opponent Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) as there isn’t much quality footage of him. The WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion will defend agains…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers to fight him

Dillian Whyte has slammed Andy Ruiz Jr for refusing to fight him in Manchester on May 2. The leading heavyweight contender said that the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion twice knocked back offers to face him. Whyte will now battle Russian veter…

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

If heavyweight contender Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter 18-1-1 (12) has his way, he will be fighting Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) later this year. Parker returned to the ring for the first time in eight months on the weekend, knocking out Shawndell Winter…

Dillian Whyte promises "maximum violence" against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte promises

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) says he will bring “maximum violence” to the ring when he faces Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Manchester, Arena in Manchester, England on May 2. Whyte will be risking his WBC number one contender status and …

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony…

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his next three fights

Promoter Bob Arum has revealed a three-fight plan for newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury that would see him clash with Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in world title fights. Fury, 31, wrested the green belt from pre…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of Anthony Joshua's career

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes 2020 will be the most important of Anthony Joshua’s career. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion regained his belts with a comprehensive boxing lesson over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December. N…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US