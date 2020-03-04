Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) has admitted it’s difficult to know what to make of his next opponent Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) as there isn’t much quality footage of him.

The WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion will defend against the Thai mandatory challenger at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday, May 2.

The 29-year-old Scottish southpaw, who won the World Boxing Super Series last year, will be looking for a strong showing before heading Stateside later this year with WBC and WBO champion Jose Ramirez 25-0 (17) the primary target.

“It is good to be back here in Glasgow for the first time since unifying because I thought I would have been away in America,” Taylor said.

“I am delighted to be back here having a homecoming sort of fight to treat my friends and family before going Stateside to chase the big fights. I am really excited to be part of a great card and the talent on the undercard is brilliant.

“It will be a great night of boxing so make sure you tune in. I believe I am going to get the result and take care of business, so I have to remain focused and get the job done.

“He has had 16 fights with 13 knockouts and I don’t know much more than that. And he looks pretty tall and stands tall, but it is hard to judge the quality of the opponents he has been in with because there isn’t great footage.

“He looks like he carries a lot of power, to be honest, and punches correctly through the target. From the bits I have seen he has rocked his opponents, so he looks like he carries power.

“He will have my full attention and I must make sure I am switched on because if I don’t get this job done then my dreams and ambitions are shattered.”

