TwitterFacebook

Josh Taylor, Nathan Gorman, Sunny Edwards and others comment on Hydro Showdown

4 March 2020
Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Josh Taylor defends his unified IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine belts in a homecoming occasion at the Hydro in Glasgow on May 2 against the unbeaten Thai ApinunKhongsong.

Taylor and the undercard fighters gathered today in Glasgow to preview the huge show, live on BT Sport, and below are a selection of the quotes.

Nathan Gorman

See Also

It is definitely good to be back and it has been a long time coming. It will be good to get back out under the lights on such a big show, with Josh defending his titles in Glasgow, so it is good to come back on such a good card. Hopefully I will get a good fight, dust off the cobwebs and get back into the mix this year. That is the idea. Losing to Daniel Dubois was obviously a bitter pill to swallow because losing your 0 is not nice, but it is one of those things and I have taken it as experience, being only 23 years of age. In heavyweight terms I am still a baby and, as long as I move forward, that is my aim.

Sunny Edwards

Josh, first and foremost, is a phenomenal fighter and has been since the amateur days. As someone who knows him personally I am proud of what he has achieved. I was quite surprised when I got offered a fight up in Glasgow on this date and was pleasantly surprised when I saw who the other fighters were on the bill. Everyone sat up here – except Steven Donnelly from Ireland – was on Team GB at some point and mostly at the same time as me. It just shows the strength in depth we have in this country. To be on the same card as my stablemate Lee is a big thing and I have come up to Glasgow three times in the past for his fights. All the fighters on this card have taken opportunities early, taken risks early and that is why they are sitting where they are sitting. I’m trying to get big meaningful fights and I worked so hard to get the British title in my possession that I don’t want to give it back and want to win it outright.

Steven Donnelly

Troy has got a great record and you have to respect that. I know he has power where I have my boxing ability and I think that is what will pay off in this fight. It is a great fan-friendly fight and everyone was excited for it when it was announced. This is what I live for and what I have been asking for since my first few fights. There is no point fighting journeymen your whole career and, after this fight, every onewill be massive. If you take risks you will get rewards and that is what I’ve done. I had a great amateur career and I just knew I had the talent. We will respect each other and may the best man win on the night. I can’t wait for it.

Troy Williamson

Steven is a great fighter who has been to the Commonwealth Games at three different weights so he has got the boxing ability there and it will be a great fight, as he said. I don’t worry about his boxing ability because I can box myself and I have been in with world class amateurs too. It is not a three round fight, it is a ten rounder, so you can be as good an amateur as you like because it is the professional game. I have a lot of respect but on the night I will show I am the better fighter.

Willy Hutchinson

It will be good to fight at home sweet home because I only live about 20 minutes away and have a lot of friends and family here. It is time to shine. I’ve had 11 fights now and all I need to do is listen to Dominic Ingle and my manager Shelly Finkel, then I don’t think I can go wrong. Keeping on grafting in the gym is the only way forward for me, then titles will come and I will be ready. I’ve got big dreams and I am ready to accomplish them. When I moved to Sheffield it was all new for me, but I was looked after and there was always someone doing stuff for me. I am married now and I am getting my washing washed and not sleeping in the same underpants for three nights solid! It has worked out for the good and I am happy. She buys me fresh pyjamas from time to time so I have hit the jackpot!

Lee McGregor

First of all the Farooq fight was a fantastic one to be involved in and all of the UK were impressed with how good a fight it was. It was close and I had to dig deep and I got it on a split decision. I feel like everyone is entitled to an opinion I can accept, but some folk are coming on saying things I don’t agree with. It is something I am more than happy to put right if we get that chance with hopefully something bigger at stake next time. Having the British and Commonwealth titles means a lot and when I turned professional I didn’t imagine I would have then after just eight fights. It is massive for me and I am not finished yet. I want a big 2020 with more titles. I am glad to be on the same bill as Josh and bringing the big cards back to Scotland. I have learned so much off of Josh and will continue to do that.

Josh Taylor

It is good to be back here in Glasgow for the first time since unifying because I thought I would have been away in America. I am delighted to be back here having a homecoming sort of fight to treat my friends and family before going Stateside to chase the big fights. I am really excited to be part of a great card and the talent on the undercard is brilliant. It will be a great night of boxing so make sure you tune in. I believe I am going to get the result and take care of business, so I have to remain focused and get the job done. He has had 16 fights with 13 knockouts and I don’t know much more than that. He looks pretty tall and stands tall, but it is hard to judge the quality of the opponents he has been in with because there isn’t great footage. He looks like he carries a lot of power, to be honest, and punches correctly through the target. From the bits I have seen he has rocked his opponents so he looks like he carries power. He will have my full attention and I must make sure I am switched on because if I don’t get this job done then my dreams and ambitions are shattered.
——————————–

Tickets on sale via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Ticket Prices:

£300 – Inner Ring Hospitality
£200 – Floor
£150 – Floor
£100 – Tier
£80 – Tier
£50 – Tier
£30 – Tier

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte:

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs heavyweight ranks

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves after two more fights

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves…

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers to fight him

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers…

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Dillian Whyte:

WBC number one heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 27-1 (18) is convinced that Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) will “bash” Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) after their third fight was confirmed. Fury and Wilder met in a rematch last month wit…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb 'Sweethands' Plant 20-0 (12) has attempted to clarify his recent comments about not wanting to rush back into training camp for a proposed fight with Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) on May 2. …

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) believes he has the boxing skills to exploit the defensive flaws of Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15). The 36-year-old from Finland will face Kownacki at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York over 12 rounds this Saturday night. …

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs…

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs heavyweight ranks

Rising heavyweight prospect Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15) knows he has a tall order in front of him when he takes on Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night. The 30-year-old Brooklyn-based Pole will be givi…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Jeff Mayweather believes Deontay Wilder needs to work on his boxing fundamentals before his third fight with Tyson Fury but doubts his nephew Floyd Mayweather will train him. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated record to Fury in t…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves after two more fights

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) is “just keeping his belts warm”. And the 31-year-old Brit could fight just twice more before hanging up the gloves. “I've already been …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US