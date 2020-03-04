TwitterFacebook

King’s Promotions Press Conference Jules vs Yunusov Next Thursday at The Berks Room at Wind Creek Bethlehem

4 March 2020
King's Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Next Thursday, March 12th, King’s Promotions will hold the final press conference in advance of a huge night of boxing that will take place two nights later on March 14th at The Wind Creek Bethlehem Events Center.

In the main event, undefeated Martino Jules (9-0, 2 KOs) takes on three-time Olympian Anvar Yunusov (8-1, 4 KOs) of Tajikistan for the NABA U.S. Featherweight title.

The Press conference will begin at 4 PM ET in The Berks Room.

See Also

In six-round bouts:

Another local favorite in Jonathan Rodriguez (8-0, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, Pa takes on Ivan Martino (5-4, 5 KOs) of Mexico in a bantamweight contest.

Undefeated heavyweight sensation, Sonny Conto (6-0, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Guillermo Del Rio (2-3-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico.

Poindexter Knight Jr. (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Terrance Williams (5-4-1, 1 KO) of Harrisburg, Pa in a junior middleweight contest.

James Bernadin (3-0-1, 2 KOs) of Lancaster, Pa, squares off with Osvaldo Morales (4-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pa in a battle of undefeated junior lightweights.

Khainell Wheeler (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bethlehem, Pa. fights Vincent Baccus (4-2, 3 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in a super middleweight affair.

Christian Bermudez (1-0) of Brooklyn fights Ayron Palmer (0-3) of Florida in a lightweight contest.

Kashin Hutchinson (7-5, 1 KO) of Reading, Pa. fights Roy McGill (6-4, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg in a welteweight fight.

In four-round fights:

Jahdon Ervin of Pottsville, PA makes his pro debut against Roudley Lolo of Harisburg in a middleweight contest.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $35,$50, $70 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $35,$50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte:

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs heavyweight ranks

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves after two more fights

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves…

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers to fight him

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers…

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte: "Deontay Wilder got bashed in his last fight,…

Dillian Whyte:

WBC number one heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 27-1 (18) is convinced that Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) will “bash” Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) after their third fight was confirmed. Fury and Wilder met in a rematch last month wit…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking…

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb 'Sweethands' Plant 20-0 (12) has attempted to clarify his recent comments about not wanting to rush back into training camp for a proposed fight with Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) on May 2. …

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) believes he has the boxing skills to exploit the defensive flaws of Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15). The 36-year-old from Finland will face Kownacki at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York over 12 rounds this Saturday night. …

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs…

Adam Kownacki not looking past Robert Helenius as he climbs heavyweight ranks

Rising heavyweight prospect Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15) knows he has a tall order in front of him when he takes on Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York this Saturday night. The 30-year-old Brooklyn-based Pole will be givi…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train…

Jeff Mayweather weighs in on Floyd Mayweather’s offer to train Deontay Wilder

Jeff Mayweather believes Deontay Wilder needs to work on his boxing fundamentals before his third fight with Tyson Fury but doubts his nephew Floyd Mayweather will train him. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated record to Fury in t…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves…

Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves after two more fights

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) is “just keeping his belts warm”. And the 31-year-old Brit could fight just twice more before hanging up the gloves. “I've already been …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US