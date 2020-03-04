King’s Promotions Press Conference Jules vs Yunusov Next Thursday at The Berks Room at Wind Creek Bethlehem
Next Thursday, March 12th, King’s Promotions will hold the final press conference in advance of a huge night of boxing that will take place two nights later on March 14th at The Wind Creek Bethlehem Events Center.
In the main event, undefeated Martino Jules (9-0, 2 KOs) takes on three-time Olympian Anvar Yunusov (8-1, 4 KOs) of Tajikistan for the NABA U.S. Featherweight title.
The Press conference will begin at 4 PM ET in The Berks Room.
In six-round bouts:
Another local favorite in Jonathan Rodriguez (8-0, 3 KOs) of Bethlehem, Pa takes on Ivan Martino (5-4, 5 KOs) of Mexico in a bantamweight contest.
Undefeated heavyweight sensation, Sonny Conto (6-0, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Guillermo Del Rio (2-3-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico.
Poindexter Knight Jr. (6-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Terrance Williams (5-4-1, 1 KO) of Harrisburg, Pa in a junior middleweight contest.
James Bernadin (3-0-1, 2 KOs) of Lancaster, Pa, squares off with Osvaldo Morales (4-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pa in a battle of undefeated junior lightweights.
Khainell Wheeler (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bethlehem, Pa. fights Vincent Baccus (4-2, 3 KOs) of Okmulgee, OK in a super middleweight affair.
Christian Bermudez (1-0) of Brooklyn fights Ayron Palmer (0-3) of Florida in a lightweight contest.
Kashin Hutchinson (7-5, 1 KO) of Reading, Pa. fights Roy McGill (6-4, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg in a welteweight fight.
In four-round fights:
Jahdon Ervin of Pottsville, PA makes his pro debut against Roudley Lolo of Harisburg in a middleweight contest.
Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $35,$50, $70 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.
