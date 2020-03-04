Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder’s outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury will win trilogy fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Nigel Benn has criticised former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) for blaming the weight of the costume he wore to the ring for his first professional loss to Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) last month.

And the former WBC super middleweight champion says he give Wilder almost no chance of victory against Fury in their third fight pencilled in for mid-July.

Fury stunned the boxing world by stopping Wilder in seven one-sided rounds in Las Vegas on February 28 following their controversial draw 14 months earlier.

The Bronze Bomber has officially activated the rematch clause in their fight contract.

Wilder has cited his 40-plus pound ring-walk outfit as a key reason for his loss, blaming the weight for taking the life out of his legs.

But Benn has laughed off that excuse as ridiculous.

“Wilder [blaming his] outfit, really? He’s come out with an outlandish outfit, what the hell were you thinking?” Benn told iFL TV.

“What the hell! It’s something Gary Glitter would wear. That’s no excuse. I think Fury would do the same thing again.

“The confidence and believe Fury has got in himself, well done mate, take my hat off to you.”

Fury and Wilder are expected to lock horns again at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 18 for their trilogy fight.

Benn admitted Wilder was well within his rights to call for a third clash but questioned what he could possibly do differently after Fury dominated their last fight, dropping him twice before the corner threw in the towel midway through the seventh to save their man from further punishment.

“What’s he going to do differently?” Benn said. “All his fights from day dot, he was losing against Ortiz and all of them, it’s a big punch.

“Fury’s the only one who showed how to nullify it and see it coming. He sees everything coming.

“He’s got this move where he swivels. He’s got good movement, smart man.”

