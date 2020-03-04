Omar Juarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Unite at Charro Days Fiesta Event in Brownsville TX

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tonight undefeated super lightweight sensation, Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (7-0, 4 KOs), will be an invited participant at the Charro Days Illuminated Night Parade in Brownsville, TX.

Charro Days celebrates the bonds of friendship between Matamoros, Mexico and Brownsville, TX. The tradition began in 1938 and has continued for over eighty years now. Earlier today at a luncheon, Juarez sat down with this year’s guest of honor, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Mr. Amigo in 2020.

“Yesterday was a very special day as I got to work out with one of my hero’s, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.” said Omar Juarez. “He came to my gyn and spent some time with me and my family. It was a great honor to have such a legendary boxing icon training with me at my gym. In addition, I got to hang out with him today at a luncheon.”

“Tonight, I’ll be part of the Illuminated Night Parade,” Juarez continued. “It’s a great traditional event that we celebrate each year here in Brownsville. The whole city comes out to support. It’s a great time for the people of Matamoros MX and Brownsville to unite.”

