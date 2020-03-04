TwitterFacebook

Pedro Roque: “Muhammad Ali’s spirit is with us”

4 March 2020
Ali Trophy
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Pedro Roque: “Muhammad Ali’s spirit is with us”

Renowned Cuban coach, Pedro Roque, believes Muhammad Ali is watching over IBF champ Yuniel Dorticos in the WBSS Cruiserweight Ali Trophy final against Mairis Briedis on March 21 at the Arena Riga.

With a little over two weeks until the final, how would you describe Yuniel’s shape and the vibe at training camp in Miami?

See Also

“The vibe has been amazing and Dorticos has been in camp with newly crowned two-time world champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, two-time world champion Rances Barthelemy and two-time world champion Erislandy Lara. He has been training hard and is in superb shape.”

You came in before the Tabiti semi-final and helped Yuniel become world champion again and qualify for the Muhammad Ali Trophy. How do you see his chances of going all the way?

“Dorticos has progressed and learned a whole lot from his last fights and the new version of the champion will showcase his ring IQ boxing skills from the Cuban school and of course his extraordinary power.”

Briedis has told that they are focusing on Yuniel’s punching power and avoiding his big punches. What are you looking at in Briedis’ boxing for your fighter to avoid?

“We don’t look at anything other than Briedis’ dirty tactics in which the whole world has seen in previous fights. Dorticos is a clean fighter and every time he gets into the ring he wants to put up a show and give boxing fans around the world the best of him. His boxing skills are on a different level and he can box or bang if need to so don’t blink come fight night because the lights might be off.”

How do you see the fight going? Yuniel has mentioned a KO, but could there be another scenario for a winning game plan?

“When the bell rings we are ready to fight 1 round or 12 rounds. The champion has mentioned a KO and that might just happen anytime. And if a knockout happens it will be a brutal one just like his last one or even better.”

You are a highly decorated trainer with Olympic gold medalists and world champions under your wings. Where would you put winning the Muhammad Ali Trophy among your triumphs?

“It will be the first time in history a Cuban trainer wins the Ali Trophy with his fighter. It will be an honour when our champion Dorticos picks up the Muhammad Ali Trophy and lifts it up in the air and no other Cuban trainer in the history of Cuban boxing has accomplished that.”

And where would you put Yuniel among Cuban greats if he takes the trophy to Miami?

“I will put him right next to Muhammad Ali because when he wins it will be in the memory and legacy of the all-time greatest. Ali’s spirit is with us and we are blessed to have him watching over our champion, his team and his family.”

You have been there and seen it all in a five-decade career, but how excited are you to be part of this final?

“I am humbled to be part of this historic moment in boxing history and the excitement is like never before in my boxing career. I can’t wait for fight night and the bell to ring!”

Tickets for the incredible Mairis Briedis vs Yuniel Dorticos Ali Trophy showdown on March 21 are on sale from €29 via bilesuserviss.lv.

The final will be broadcast live on DAZN in the U.S. Fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

The road to Riga:
Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos took parallel routes to the cruiserweight final of the WBSS. Briedis beat Noel Mikaelian on points in his quarter-final in Chicago and stopped Krzysztof Glowacki in Riga via TKO in the third round of a dramatic semi-final. Dorticos claimed a points victory over Mateusz Masternak in Chicago and a 10th round knockout of Andrew Tabiti in Riga – a KO that earned the ‘KO Doctor’ the ‘Knockout of the Year’ prize across multiple media.

Muhammad Ali Trophy champions:
2018-19: Naoya Inoue, Bantamweight
2018-19: Josh Taylor, Super-Lightweight
2017-18: Aleksandr Usyk, Cruiserweight
2017-18: Callum Smith, Super Middleweight

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Dillian Whyte promises

Dillian Whyte promises "maximum violence" against Alexander Povetkin

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his next three fights

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of Anthony Joshua's career

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of…

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape for Alexander Povetkin fight

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape…

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury will win trilogy fight

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury…

Andy Ruiz Jr expected to face either Adam Kownacki or Chris Arreola following Anthony Joshua loss

Andy Ruiz Jr expected to face either Adam Kownacki or…

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Manny Pacquiao reveals hit list of opponents for July return

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester Arena this Saturday

Zach Parker ready for war against Rohan Murdock at Manchester…

TOP STORIES

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

If heavyweight contender Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter 18-1-1 (12) has his way, he will be fighting Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) later this year. Parker returned to the ring for the first time in eight months on the weekend, knocking out Shawndell Winter…

Dillian Whyte promises "maximum violence" against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte promises

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) says he will bring “maximum violence” to the ring when he faces Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Manchester, Arena in Manchester, England on May 2. Whyte will be risking his WBC number one contender status and …

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony…

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his next three fights

Promoter Bob Arum has revealed a three-fight plan for newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury that would see him clash with Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in world title fights. Fury, 31, wrested the green belt from pre…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of Anthony Joshua's career

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes 2020 will be the most important of Anthony Joshua’s career. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion regained his belts with a comprehensive boxing lesson over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December. N…

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape…

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape for Alexander Povetkin fight

Peter Fury has warned heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) he will need to be in peak condition when he meets Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on May 2. Fury, who trained his son Hu…

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury…

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury will win trilogy fight

Nigel Benn has criticised former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) for blaming the weight of the costume he wore to the ring for his first professional loss to Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) last month. And the former WBC super middlewei…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US