Robert Helenius planning to exploit Adam Kownacki’s defensive flaws

Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) believes he has the boxing skills to exploit the defensive flaws of Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15).

The 36-year-old from Finland will face Kownacki at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York over 12 rounds this Saturday night.

It will be just his second fight in the US after being stopped in eight rounds by Gerald Washington in July last year in a fight he was leading on two of the judges’ scorecards.

“I’m going to stick and move and show off my boxing skills. We’ve been training to take advantage of the flaws in his defence and if the opportunity comes for the knockout, we’ll take it,” Helenius said.

“We’ve trained hard to make sure I have the stamina to take advantage, even if it’s the final round.

“Adam had a tough fight with Chris Arreola and he’s getting more and more experience. He’s a hungry fighter and I think that’s going to make it a great fight for the fans.

“I have a lot of experience in the pros and amateurs from 20 years of being in the sport. I’ve spent a lot of time in the gym and in the ring and it’s going to help me on Saturday.

“I can’t let him get too close to me. I’m going to try to control the distance. I’ve done everything I needed to in training so that I’m at my best on Saturday.

“I’m only focused on this fight against Kownacki. I’ve made the mistake of looking ahead to future fights and overlooking an opponent. That’s an easy way to lose. I’m not going down that road.

“The jab will be my biggest weapon. I have to use it to set up the hard right behind it. I’ve had so many rounds in sparring working on everything, I don’t even know how many rounds it is.

“Every heavyweight hits hard, but I think that Adam is more about volume. I have to be ready for the knockout punch, but he’s more focused on breaking down an opponent and overwhelming them with punches.”

