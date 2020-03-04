TwitterFacebook

Sam Clarkson Jr. Squares off Against Israel Duffus for Ring Of Hope’s “Night To Fight” on March 7 in Irving TX

4 March 2020
ring Of Hope
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Fort Worth born-and-bred boxer Sam Clarkson Jr. was highly motivated by the wrong forces growing up. He was heading down dangerous Dallas roads, ones that could potentially not only derail his life, but spoil his boxing talents as well.

Before the Cedar HIll native found the sweet science at the age of 17, he was already going in and out of jail.

Reflecting on his regressions today, Clarkson Jr. is not proud of his decisions, but he doesn’t regret them either because it made him the stronger.

See Also

Non-profit organization Ring Of Hope was created in 2010 to help kids like Clarkson Jr. in the greater Dallas area escape trouble. Over the last decade, Ring Of Hope has transformed communities and changed the lives of the youth by educating, empowering and engaging students through the fundamentals of boxing.

Clarkson Jr. is proof of the promise that Ring Of Hope presents. He embodies the organization’s mission , and now, Clarkson Jr. (22-5, 15 KOs) will headline Ring Of Hope’s ninth annual “Night To Fight” on Saturday, March 7 when he takes on the Freddie Roach-trained Israel Duffus (19-6, 16 KOs) at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas.

“It’s truly a huge blessing to headline Ring of Hope’s event,” said Clarkson Jr. “It’s great to see how Ring of Hope opens its doors to everyone and people of all different backgrounds. I want to become a part of a movement to show kids who may have troubled backgrounds that boxing accepts you no matter who you are.”

The light heavyweight Clarkson is a nine-year veteran who’s defeated the likes of Cedric Agnew and also challenged Dmitry Bivol and Jesse Hart in the past.

Before the 29-year-old southpaw appeared multiple times under the bright lights of Showtime television, he racked up an amateur record of 89-9 and won the National Pals in 2009 and the Ringside silver medal in 2010. Clarkson is also a two-time Texas Golden Gloves champion.

“I was a firecracker always up for a fight,” said Clarkson Jr. “I turned a negative into a positive. When I got introduced to boxing, it was mine, and I have stayed out of trouble for the last 13 years. Boxing has changed my life. For kids who are like me when I was growing up, if you have the right passion, there are no limitations to who you can become.”

Clarkson Jr. has frequented Ring of Hope gyms ever since its inception, whether it be for sparring, reconnecting with coaches and old friends or simply speaking and guiding children.

“A lot of the kids at Ring of Hope look up to me because I am a professional boxer. It feels great to motivate them,” said Clarkson Jr. “Ring of Hope is a great platform to help kids escape the streets. I take my hat off to them.

“I’ve returned to my comfort zone with spirituality. I’ve been reading the Bible a lot more and believe that God will set-up everything for me as a family man and a provider. I’ve fallen short a lot in the past, but ever since I’ve refocused my career, everything is falling back into place. I’m excited, and I can’t wait to put on a great show. Everyone will be pleased to see my skills. I’ll be coming to make a statement. I’m coming with a chip on my shoulder and I’m looking to dominate.”

Clarkson Jr. will attempt to conquer the Panamanian pugilist Duffus, a 27-year-old who’s been training with the Hall of Fame coach Roach at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles ever since he permanently moved to the United States in 2014.

“The last few years have been rough for me. I split with my wife, and we have two very young children. The last thing on my mind in the middle of the storm was boxing,” said Duffus. “My personal issues were affecting me, but I’m doing better now, and I’m focused on putting my career back on track.”

Duffus was riding an eight-fight winning from 2017 and 2018 before his problems outside of the ring took over. He lost his next two fights by unanimous decision. Finally in a better place, he’s looking to bounce back versus Clarkson Jr.

“Freddie has a lot of confidence in me and my talent,” said Duffus, who also has an amateur record of 98-10. “He tells me exactly what I need to do to take advantage of my opponent, and that’s what I plan on doing March 7.”

Also to be featured in separate bouts are welterweights Jessy Martinez (14-0, 9 KOs) and Brandyn Lynch (10-1, 8 KOs), cruiserweight Robin Safar (10-0, 7 KOs) and heavyweight Patrick Mailata (4-0, 2 KOs), Austin-based super lightweight Robert Kevin Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) and the Corpus Christi-based lightweight John Rincon (4-0, 2 KOs).

Night To Fight will be available live on Integrated Sports Pay Per View on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view via iN Demand, Vubiquity, DIRECTV and DISH in the United States, Shaw PPV in Canada and worldwide via the FITE.TV app and website.

Hall of Fame Showtime TV broadcaster Al Bernstein, former two-division world champion Paulie Malignaggi and LA Times and Boxing Scene journalist and writer Manouk Akopyan will call the action from ringside.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers to fight him

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers…

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Dillian Whyte promises

Dillian Whyte promises "maximum violence" against Alexander Povetkin

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his next three fights

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of Anthony Joshua's career

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of…

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape for Alexander Povetkin fight

Peter Fury warns Dillian Whyte to turn up in shape…

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury will win trilogy fight

Nigel Benn slams Deontay Wilder's outfit excuse, predicts Tyson Fury…

Andy Ruiz Jr expected to face either Adam Kownacki or Chris Arreola following Anthony Joshua loss

Andy Ruiz Jr expected to face either Adam Kownacki or…

TOP STORIES

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong…

Josh Taylor can’t afford to slip up against Apinun Khongsong  

Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) has admitted it’s difficult to know what to make of his next opponent Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) as there isn’t much quality footage of him. The WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion will defend agains…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers…

Dillian Whyte claims Andy Ruiz Jr knocked back two offers to fight him

Dillian Whyte has slammed Andy Ruiz Jr for refusing to fight him in Manchester on May 2. The leading heavyweight contender said that the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion twice knocked back offers to face him. Whyte will now battle Russian veter…

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

Michael Hunter targeting shot at Joseph Parker this year

If heavyweight contender Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter 18-1-1 (12) has his way, he will be fighting Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) later this year. Parker returned to the ring for the first time in eight months on the weekend, knocking out Shawndell Winter…

Dillian Whyte promises "maximum violence" against Alexander Povetkin

Dillian Whyte promises

Heavyweight Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) says he will bring “maximum violence” to the ring when he faces Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Manchester, Arena in Manchester, England on May 2. Whyte will be risking his WBC number one contender status and …

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony…

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to face Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in his next three fights

Promoter Bob Arum has revealed a three-fight plan for newly crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury that would see him clash with Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in world title fights. Fury, 31, wrested the green belt from pre…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of…

Eddie Hearn says 2020 will be most important year of Anthony Joshua's career

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes 2020 will be the most important of Anthony Joshua’s career. The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion regained his belts with a comprehensive boxing lesson over conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia in December. N…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US