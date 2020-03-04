Tyson Fury taunts Anthony Joshua, plans to hang up gloves after two more fights

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) is “just keeping his belts warm”.

And the 31-year-old Brit could fight just twice more before hanging up the gloves.

“I’ve already been the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when I beat (Wladimir) Klitschko, I had all of the belts,” Fury said during an appearance on This Morning alongside his wife Paris.

“So as far as I’m concerned, Anthony Joshua has only got my leftovers because I never lost those belts. I had to vacate them for mental health problems. They’re my belts.”

“He’s [Anthony’s] just keeping them warm,” Paris chimed in before Fury added: “How can you claim to be the champion when you haven’t beaten the champion?”

Fury revealed plans to walk away from the sport after a fight with Joshua to cement his legacy in the winter.

“I’ve got two more fights left and then we’ll really think about what we’re doing and go from there,” he said.

“I’m undefeated in 31 professional fights and this is my 12th year as a professional.”

Paris agreed that he should hang up his gloves after fighting Joshua.

Fury will take on Deontay Wilder for the third time in July after the American enacted the immediate rematch clause in their contract following his seventh-round knockout loss to the self-styled Gypsy King in Las Vegas last month.

“I beat him the first time and I beat him the second time and I will surely beat him the third time,” Fury said.

“He’s a very worthy opponent. He’s a very dangerous opponent and he has the eraser knockout.

“You’re only one mistake away from disaster, you have to be switched on for all 12 rounds.”

