Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he’s ducking Canelo Alvarez

5 March 2020
boxing-LR_TGB-PBC-ON-FOX-FIGHT-NIGHT-PLANT-VS-FEIGENBUTZ-TRAPPFOTOS-FEB152020-1976
Caleb 'Sweethands' Plant. Photo credit: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant 20-0 (12) has attempted to clarify his recent comments about not wanting to rush back into training camp for a proposed fight with Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) on May 2.

Plant last fought on February 15 when he stopped Germany’s Vincent Feigenbutz in 10 rounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

At the post-fight press conference Plant was asked if he would be interested in fighting Alvarez in May with the 27-year-old replying “probably not” citing the short turnaround between fights and the likelihood of burnout in the gym.

The comments created something of a backlash from Alvarez fans.

“A lot of people understand what I was saying and what I meant, and then a lot of people understanding what I’m saying because they understand boxing and how it works,” Plant said to Fight Hub TV.

“And then there’s some people that’s just a fan of Canelo — they wanna see him fight and win no matter whose expense it’s at or how it happens or how long they get to train or how long they get to rest.

“No matter what I say I’ll never be able to convince those people otherwise.”

Last year Sergey Kovalev accepted a fight with Alvarez just 10 weeks after his previous bout. It cost him his WBO light heavyweight championship when he faded late in the fight and was badly knocked out in the 11th round.

The Russian veteran later admitted he took the fight on such short notice as the money was too good to refuse.

Plant says he typically takes a month or so off from the gym after he fights to recharge his batteries.

“You have to rest, you have adrenal glands — when you do high activity it drains those. Those have to refill,” he said.

“I’m not trying to get too scientific and stuff, I’m more of an old school boxing, you know, the way I go my boxing is more old school anyways but those are scientific facts.

“I’m not ducking nobody, I never even said I don’t want to fight Canelo. I do want to fight Canelo, but I’m not fighting him in May, that’s all I’m saying. Not in May.

“Fans get so mad and hate when they think a fighter is just all about the money and now you have a fighter right here who’s saying I’m not just in it for the money, otherwise I would jump on this fight.

“I’m in it for legacy, I’m in it to become a superstar, I’m in this for the long haul. I’m a real world champion. Then you do that and they’re still mad.

“I’m all for fighting three times a year, I’m all for that, but anyone who knows boxing knows that’s completely unreasonable. They’re trying to get me — I’ve been in this for a long time, I know how boxing works.”

Caleb Plant hits back at critics who say he's ducking Canelo Alvarez

